Auqib Nabi Dar: Discover the Baramulla Express' Inspiring Journey From Distant Mountains To 8.4 Cr IPL Deal

The 29-year-old medium pacer who rose to fame with his hat-trick in the Duleep Trophy and followed it by an exceptional number in the Ranji Trophy is picked by the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals for a handsome 8.4 crore

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
IPL 2026 Auction
Delhi Capital bag Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi Dar for 8.4 crore in IPL 2026 auction on December 16. Photo: X/Delhi Capitals
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Auqib Nabi Dar rose to fame with a hat-trick in Duleep Trophy

  • He hails from Kreeri - a tehsil in the Baramulla district of Kashmir

  • He was picked by Delhi Capitals for 8.4 crore in IPL 2026 Auction

Better late than never is a phrase that fits Auqib Nabi Dar like a perfectly-upright seam.

At 29, when most fast bowlers are either established or quietly drifting out of the spotlight, Nabi has finally arrived through patience, persistence and a refusal to let geography decide his fate.

His journey has not followed the straightest of lines, but then neither does the sharp outswinger that has come to define him as he walked away with a whopping deal of Rs 8.40 crore at the IPL auctions in Abu Dhabi.

Nabi hails from Kreeri, a tehsil that sits even farther from Baramulla, both in distance and in access.

It is not the kind of place that produces professional cricketers with ease. Nets are scarce, pitches unpredictable, and exposure almost non-existent.

For a young fast bowler with big dreams, Kreeri offered little by way of infrastructure to grow, sharpen or even be seen. What it did offer was resilience, born out of necessity.

At home, practicality often outweighed romance. His father Ghulam Nabi Dar, a school teacher, wanted his son to focus on academics, wary of a sport that came with no guarantees, especially in a region where opportunity rarely knocks twice.

Related Content
Related Content

Cricket, in those early years, was passion pursued in the margins, squeezed in between studies and responsibilities, fuelled more by stubborn belief than certainty.

It is only over the past two seasons that Auqib Nabi Dar has truly come into his own. The turning point came with a hat-trick in the Duleep Trophy, a spell that announced him to the wider domestic circuit.

Since then, his rise has been steady rather than spectacular, built on control, clarity and an understanding of his own craft.

Former India all-rounder and Jammu & Kashmir's flagbearer Parvez Rasool saw it early.

"He is a very calm head," Rasool told PTI.

"When he came into the J&K side, he always had that game awareness which you can't really teach." Technically, Nabi is an intriguing bowler. He has worked hard on developing a delivery that straightens after pitching, a subtle weapon that repeatedly draws batsmen into misjudgement.

Despite operating around the 130 kmph mark, he maintains a near-perfect seam position, allowing him to hit the bat harder than many would envisage at that pace.

It is not raw speed that defines him, but precision and the discomfort it creates.

That skill-set has been on full display this season, particularly in red-ball cricket against heavyweights Mumbai and Delhi.

On surfaces that reward discipline more than theatrics, Nabi has been relentless, probing channels, building pressure and letting mistakes come to him. Rasool believes that foundation is key.

"Apne kaam se kaam rakhne wala ladka hai (He minds his own business)," he says. "Red-ball ke basics acche hai (he has strong red-ball basics) and that's why he also has a lot of control while bowling at the death in shorter formats." Now, with a whopping IPL deal to his name, the first player from the Valley to achieve that milestone, Nabi's journey has taken on a larger meaning.

It is no longer just his story.

"This is a path-breaker for J&K cricket," feels Rasool. "It will definitely encourage our boys to believe that it's possible." From the quiet fields of Kreeri to the brightest stage in Indian cricket, Auqib Nabi Dar has shown that sometimes, arriving late only makes the destination sweeter.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. CSK Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Chennai Super Kings

  2. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Most Expensive Uncapped Players In Tournament History

  3. IPL 2026 Auction: Sunrisers Hyderabad Bag Liam Livingstone After Intense Tussle With Lucknow Super Giants

  4. IPL 2026 Auction: Top Five Uncapped Buys Who Stole The Spotlight

  5. IPL 2026 Auction: Delhi Capitals Snap Up Explosive Jammu And Kashmir Speedster Auqib Nabi For INR 8.40 Crore

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  2. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  4. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  2. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa

  3. Army Marks Vijay Diwas, Highlight Indigenous Tech; Political Leaders Pay Tribute

  4. ‘Manipur Wants Peace’, Say Meitei Protesters At Jantar Mantar Over Ethnic Violence

  5. Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Cold Wave Continues Across State, Residents Advised to Stay Warm

Entertainment News

  1. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  2. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  4. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  5. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Trump Says Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Closer But Territorial Disputes Persist

  2. Bondi Beach Attack: PM Albanese Presses For Stricter Gun Laws

  3. Bulgarian Govt. Resigns After Protests: First Gen-Z Uprising in Europe

  4. Hong Kong Court Convicts Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai In National Security Case

  5. Rob Reiner-Michele Singer's Death: Paul Feig, Ben Stiller And Others React To Demise Of Legendary Filmmaker And His Wife

Latest Stories

  1. Lok Sabha Refers Higher Education Regulator Bill To Joint Parliamentary Committee

  2. Are The Stories Of The BJP’s Rise In Kerala Real, Or Perceived?

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE Highlights, U19 Asia Cup: Abdul Subhan's 4-for Guides PAK to 70-Run Win Against UAE - As It Happened

  4. IPL 2026 Auction Highlights: Green Sold At Record Sum, Shaw Back To DC, Kartik-Prashant Script History - As It Happened

  5. GUJCET 2026 Registration Begins for Engineering, Pharmacy; GSEB Notifies Four-Step Application Process

  6. December 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Aries, Cancer, And Capricorn

  7. Red Star, Lode Star: Where Does The Left Stand With The Global Rise Of The Right

  8. Luthra Brothers Deported From Thailand, To Land In Delhi Before Goa