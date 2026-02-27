Sourav Ganguly Backs Auqib Nabi To Represent India Soon, Calls This Place Perfect For His Debut

J&K's speedster Auqib Nabi has taken 60 wickets in this Ranji Trophy season so far, including a five-wicket haul against Karnataka in the final

Sourav Ganguly on Auqib Nabi
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has called for J&K's Auqib Nabi's inclusion in the India team. Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sourav Ganguly feels that India team should give make Aquib Nabi debut in England

  • Auqib Nabi has taken 60 wickets in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 including a five-for

  • The J&K speedster was bought by Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 Auction for INR 8.40 crore

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday showered praise on Jammu and Kashmir for their exploits against Karnataka in their maiden Ranji Trophy final, picking out pacer Auqib Nabi as a player who deserves to represent the country.

Nabi has claimed 60 wickets so far in this Ranji season, including five for 54 against Karnataka in the first innings of the final. Nabi's exploits put J&K in control as they bowled out the eight-time winners Karnataka for 293 in 93.3 overs after posting a massive 584 in Hubballi.

“J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do ..They have made that region so proud of them .. tuff environment makes tuff people,” Ganguly wrote on ‘X’.

"Aqib nabi on his way to national colours .. england is the place to start in the summer,” (sic) he added, tagging the BCCI, senior men’s selection committee chairman Ajit Agarkar, and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.

Resuming Day 4 at 220 for five, Karnataka lost their last five wickets for 73 runs, with Nabi dismissing their top batter Mayank Agarwal (160) and also claiming the wicket of Shikhar Shetty.

J&K thus secured a vital 291-run first-innings lead.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

