Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 200, Leaves Hundreds Still Missing in Sri Lanka

Massive floods displace 2 lakh people; India’s IAF steps up rescue ops under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Cyclone Ditwah Kills 212, Leaves 218 Missing in Sri Lanka
  • 212 dead, 218 missing as floods submerge large parts of Sri Lanka, affecting nearly a million people.

  • Around 200,000 people shifted to 1,275 shelters as military teams race to reach trapped families.

  • Indian Air Force evacuates civilians, airlifts soldiers, and conducts hybrid rescue missions in hardest-hit areas.

As floodwaters overwhelmed a dam and rescue efforts proceeded into a fourth day, officials said on Sunday that Cyclone Ditwah had killed 212 people in Sri Lanka and left 218 people missing.

Nearly a million people are impacted by heavy rains and floods that swept through large parts of the south Asian island nation forcing nearly 200,000 people into 1,275 shelters, the Disaster Management Centre said.

According to authorities, more than 24,000 members of the police, army, and air force are still attempting to contact families who have been left trapped by floodwaters.

Several people rescued through @indiannavy helicopter sorties in the cyclone affected areas in Sri Lanka today. - Credits - X/@MEAIndia
Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

When water breached the dam of the Mavil Aru Reservoir in the island's eastern region, the air force used helicopters to transport over 120 people to safety. According to a statement from the military, an additional 2,000 people were relocated to higher ground for their safety.

One of the most impacted areas is Colombo, the commercial city, where floodwaters have stranded dozens of residents in their houses.

According to the Defence spokesperson, IAF’s IL-76 and C-130J heavy lift carriers, which were used to deliver rescue material and NDRF teams to the island nation, were used for the evacuation of stranded passengers.

IAF continues to extend critical Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to the people of Sri Lanka as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, following the severe humanitarian impact caused by recent natural calamities in the region, the press release said.

57 Sri Lankan Army soldiers have been flown from Diyathalawa Army Camp and Colombo to Kotmale by IAF helicopters on several operations.

Kotmale, a landslide-affected area completely blocked off by road, is located in Sri Lanka's central province.

According to the spokesperson, the IAF carried out a hybrid mission in which Garud Commandos were dropped close to the stranded civilians, guided to predetermined landing spots, and then picked up by the helicopter crew.

“A total of 55 civilians, which included Indians, foreign nationals and Sri Lankan survivors, were successfully evacuated to Colombo. Operating round the clock, the two Indian helicopters have flown more than 12 sorties for the rescue operations till now,” the press release added.

With inputs from AP.

