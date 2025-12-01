Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 200, Leaves Hundreds Still Missing in Sri Lanka

IAF continues to extend critical Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) support to the people of Sri Lanka as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu, following the severe humanitarian impact caused by recent natural calamities in the region, the press release said.



57 Sri Lankan Army soldiers have been flown from Diyathalawa Army Camp and Colombo to Kotmale by IAF helicopters on several operations.



Kotmale, a landslide-affected area completely blocked off by road, is located in Sri Lanka's central province.

