Over 400 Indians Evacuated From Sri Lanka Following Cyclone Ditwah

Over 400 Indians stranded in Sri Lanka evacuated on IAF and commercial flights.
Cyclone Ditwah caused floods, landslides, and widespread disruptions across the island.
Indian High Commission ensured food, water, and swift repatriation support.
At least 400 Indian nationals stranded at Colombo airport after severe weather linked to Cyclone Ditwah were flown back to India on Sunday, as evacuation efforts accelerated across Sri Lanka. According to PTI, the stranded passengers had been stuck at the Bandaranaike International Airport following days of heavy rain, flooding and flight cancellations.
Sri Lankan officials said around 150 Indians were transported to Delhi on an IAF C-130 aircraft, while another 250 were sent to Trivandrum on an IL-76. Both aircraft had reached Sri Lanka on Saturday carrying food supplies and humanitarian assistance for those affected by the flash floods, PTI reported.
As Sri Lanka continued to deal with the aftermath of the powerful cyclone, Acting High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Dr Satyanjal Pandey, met affected Indian travellers at Colombo airport on Saturday. The Indian High Commission provided food and drinking water to those in need, and assured passengers that New Delhi would facilitate their quick return home.
The crisis deepened as Sri Lanka declared a state of emergency across the island, with Cyclone Ditwah leaving widespread destruction and severe disruptions to essential services. According to PTI, authorities reported extensive flooding, landslides and halted transport links, including the cancellation of numerous flights at Colombo’s main airport. The country remains a major destination for Indian tourists.
By 2 am Sunday, Sri Lanka’s Disaster Management Centre (DMC) confirmed at least 212 deaths and 218 people missing since Thursday due to cyclone-related rain, flooding and landslides.
Earlier on Sunday, the Indian High Commission posted on X: “@Indiainsl is facilitating the swift return home of the Indian passengers stranded in. Evacuation flights by @IAF_MCC and commercial airlines (are) being facilitated today. Every stranded Indian will reach home at the earliest. Any distressed Indian citizen at the airports or any part of Sri Lanka in need of assistance may reach out to the emergency No +94 773727832. (For WhatsApp also).”
(With inputs from PTI)