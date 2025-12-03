Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

However, opposition parties argue that expanding land acquisition without utilising land already pooled raises serious concerns about whose interests are being served. They allege that the new push will disproportionately benefit real estate interests. PCC president Y.S. Sharmila criticised the proposed acquisition of another 20,000 acres in Phase 2 as “unjust” and “coercive” towards farmers.Left parties have been equally sharp in their criticism. “In the name of development, thousands of acres of land are being acquired, which is against the interest of the common man,” said CPI(M) state secretary K. Srinivasa Rao. Questioning the government’s claims around marquee investments, he pointed to the state’s earlier allotment of 400 acres to the Adani Group for a data centre. “Now they are giving 500 acres to Google. But Adani and Google have entered into a joint venture. People are being misled, and farmers’ lands are being taken indiscriminately,” he alleged.