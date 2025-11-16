US H-1B Tightening Only a 'Temporary Setback', Indian Tech Talent Still in High Demand: CM Chandrababu Naidu

He notes that opportunities will grow domestically as India expands into next-gen technologies, adding that restrictions cannot halt Indian talent’s progress.

Outlook News Desk
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu naidu
Photo: PTI
  • Naidu says the recent tightening of the H-1B visa regime is temporary, arguing that Indian tech professionals’ combination of advanced skills and cost efficiency will keep global demand strong.

  • Analysts highlight a global shift, with countries beyond the US actively seeking skilled engineers and firms increasingly leveraging India’s talent pool through remote roles and expanded engineering centres.

The tightening of the H-1B visa framework in the United States is only a short-term setback, and the cost advantage offered by Indian tech professionals will inevitably bring global employers back to them, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said.

Naidu, widely credited with envisioning Hyderabad’s rise as a major technology hub two decades ago, noted that Indian technologists remain highly sought-after worldwide because they combine advanced skills with strong cost efficiency.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana continue to send the highest number of Indian tech workers to the US on H-1B visas.

President Donald Trump recently introduced a major overhaul of the H-1B programme – which enables US companies to hire foreign specialists – by imposing a USD 1 lakh supplemental fee on new visa petitions filed on or after 21 September 2025.

While Trump said the fee increase was intended to curb “abuse” of the programme, he has since appeared to soften his stance, admitting the US needs to “bring in talent” from abroad as the country lacks “certain talents” at home, especially for complex, highly technical positions.

"Cost is very, very important...you (Indian techies) are providing cost-effective services. They are bound to depend on us. That is going to happen. I am very clear," Naidu said in an interview with PTI.

He added that no restrictions can halt Indian professionals’ long-term progress.

Calling the situation a “temporary setback”, he said, “Some people will suffer. But, we have to make use of them.”

Asked whether he was ready to create opportunities for those affected by the visa changes, Naidu said new roles would emerge as India adopts next-generation technologies—from indigenous 4G stacks to satellites, drones, and AI-driven quantum computing. “We will create opportunities,” he said.

As US scrutiny increases, other countries—including Canada, Australia, the UK, several European nations and Middle Eastern economies—are actively courting engineers skilled in areas such as software development, AI, cybersecurity and cloud systems.

Industry analysts say companies are reworking hiring plans to tap India’s deep talent pool and economic advantage, whether through expanded engineering centres or remote work models. This trend is opening fresh pathways for professionals from Andhra Pradesh and across India.

Industry groups add that global digital transformation continues to drive demand for specialised technical expertise, ensuring Indian professionals remain well positioned internationally despite short-term shifts in US visa policy.

