Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expresses grief and orders swift relief measures after the Kasibugga temple stampede, reported PTI.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Venkateshwara Temple stampede stampede in Venkateshwara Temple
Aftermath of stampede | Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam leaves several feared dead.

  • Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expresses grief and orders medical aid.

  • Authorities and local leaders instructed to oversee relief and rescue efforts.

Multiple casualties are feared after a stampede occurred at the Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Saturday, reported PTI.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his anguish over the incident, posting on X, “The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims.”

Aftermath of Karur stampede - | Photo: PTI
Supreme Court Asks Karur Stampede Victim’s Family to Approach CBI Over Threat Allegations

BY Outlook News Desk

According to PTI, the Chief Minister said he had instructed officials to provide prompt and adequate medical care to those injured. He added that local leaders and authorities had been directed to oversee and coordinate the relief operations at the site.

The exact number of deaths and injuries has not yet been confirmed by officials.

Aftermath of Karur stampede - | Photo: PTI
Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into Karur Stampede That Claimed 41 Lives

BY Outlook News Desk

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Paudel And Airee Start Rhinos Rebuild|NEP 163/4 (33)

  2. New Zealand Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: BlackCaps Stutter In Pursuit Of 223-Run Target | NZ 191/7 (36.3)

  3. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

  4. Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital After Minor Procedure For Spleen Laceration

  5. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Road To Final - Match By Match Journey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Mokama On Edge: Is It Back To Jungle Raj As Political Rivals Clash Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025

  3. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  4. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

  5. Day In Pics: October 31 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  2. Israel Returns 30 Palestinian Bodies To Gaza In Latest Ceasefire Exchange

  3. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Resume Peace Talks, Renew Border Ceasefire Efforts

  4. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  5. Putin Orders Safe Access for Foreign Media to Encircled Ukrainian Troop Zones

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start