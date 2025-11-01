Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

Stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam leaves several feared dead.
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu expresses grief and orders medical aid.
Authorities and local leaders instructed to oversee relief and rescue efforts.
Multiple casualties are feared after a stampede occurred at the Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Saturday, reported PTI.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed his anguish over the incident, posting on X, “The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims.”
According to PTI, the Chief Minister said he had instructed officials to provide prompt and adequate medical care to those injured. He added that local leaders and authorities had been directed to oversee and coordinate the relief operations at the site.
(With inputs from PTI)