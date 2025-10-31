Supreme Court Asks Karur Stampede Victim’s Family to Approach CBI Over Threat Allegations

The Supreme Court reiterated its earlier order for a CBI probe into the tragedy, which killed 41 people, and appointed a three-member supervisory committee led by former judge Ajay Rastogi.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aftermath of Karur stampede
Aftermath of Karur stampede | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court directed a Karur stampede victim’s family to approach the CBI with its allegation that state officials had threatened them.

    The court reiterated its earlier order for a CBI probe into the tragedy, which killed 41 people, and appointed a three-member supervisory committee led by former judge Ajay Rastogi.

  • It criticised the Madras High Court for overstepping in the case and cautioned police officers against making public comments that could cast doubt on the fairness of the investigation.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed a family of a Karur stampede victim to approach the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with its allegation that it was threatened by officials.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi took note of the submissions made by the lawyer representing the family.

"It is contended that the petitioner has been threatened and cajoled by the officials of the State. However, in this regard, it suffices to say that the petitioner may apply to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

"Except to say the same, at present, no further orders are required to be passed on the interlocutory applications," the bench said.

On October 13, the court ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede, in which 41 people were killed, saying the incident has shaken the national conscience and deserves a fair and impartial investigation.

Acting on a plea filed by actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) seeking an independent probe, the Supreme Court set up a three-member supervisory committee headed by former apex court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the CBI investigation.

Suspending the directions for forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a one-man inquiry commission, the court asked the Tamil Nadu government to fully cooperate with the central agency. It also criticised Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court for entertaining petitions on the incident, ordering an SIT probe, and making observations against the TVK and its members without making them a party to the case.

TVK founder Vijay
Vijay to Meet Karur Stampede Victims' Families in Mahabalipuram on October 27

BY Outlook News Desk

The top court had said the Karur stampede, which occurred during a TVK rally on September 27, has left an imprint in the minds of people throughout the country.

It said the incident has wide ramifications with respect to the lives of citizens and that enforcing the fundamental rights of the families who lost their kith and kin is of utmost importance.

The court noted the political undertone of the case and said "without having regard to the gravity of the incident", comments had been made before the media by top police officers, which may create a doubt in the minds of the citizenry on impartiality and a fair investigation.

Earlier, police said the rally saw a turnout of 27,000 — nearly three times the expected number of 10,000 participants — and blamed a seven-hour delay on Vijay’s part in reaching the venue for the tragedy.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
