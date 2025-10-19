Actor Vijay’s TVK Credits ₹20 Lakh To Families Of Karur Stampede Victims

TVK credited ₹20 lakh each to 39 families of Karur stampede victims, totaling ₹7.8 crore, with transfers confirmed by recipients and one family pending.
The party pledged ₹2 lakh for each injured person and long-term adoption for education and jobs, while Vijay plans post-Diwali visits.
The September 27 rally stampede killed 41 and injured over 60 due to overcrowding; TVK's relief underscores commitment amid criticism and ongoing investigations.
Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has fulfilled its promise by crediting ₹20 lakh each to the families of 39 victims who lost their lives in the devastating stampede at a party rally in Karur on September 27, 2025. The total aid of ₹7.8 crore was transferred directly to bank accounts via RTGS, providing immediate financial solace to grieving kin, with one family still pending due to procedural delays.
The stampede, triggered by a massive crowd swell of nearly 27,000 attendees,far exceeding the permitted 10,000, occurred amid chaotic conditions exacerbated by Vijay's delayed arrival, resulting in 41 deaths, including children, and over 60 injuries. In a heartfelt letter to affected families, Vijay expressed profound sorrow, stating, "We are deeply saddened by the unbearably painful incident... We assure you once again that we will be there to comfort and support you in every way possible." He committed to personal visits post-Diwali, pending official permissions, while TVK cadres have been instructed to forgo festive celebrations in mourning.
Beyond the immediate payout, TVK announced ₹2 lakh each for the injured and long-term adoption of victim families, offering assistance in education and employment opportunities. The gesture follows government aid of ₹10 lakh per deceased family from Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin and comes as a judicial commission probes the incident's lapses in crowd management. Recipients like Selvarani, who lost her daughter, confirmed the transfers, noting, "The amount was transferred to my account today."