Vijay to Meet Karur Stampede Victims’ Families in Mahabalipuram on October 27

A month after the tragedy that claimed 41 lives, the actor-politician’s party has arranged a resort meet, drawing mixed reactions from victims’ families.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
DMK Condemns Vijay’s Remarks Challenging Arrest, Calls It Political Distraction
TVK founder Vijay Photo: | PTI; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has organised a condolence meet with victims’ families at a Mahabalipuram resort.

  • The September 27 Karur event saw 41 deaths and over 60 injuries in a crowd rush during Vijay’s speech.

  • Critics say Vijay should visit the families in Karur instead, but the party cites lack of official permission.

On October 27, a month after the horrific event, actor-politician Vijay is expected to meet with the families of the Karur stampede victims in Mahabalipuram, which is close to here, according to a party source.

The gathering has been set up in a resort where the party has reserved fifty rooms, allowing Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to personally meet the families of the deceased and offer his condolences.

“They have arranged a bus for us to reach the venue. Many of us are going,” one of the victims’ family members told reporters in Karur.

TVK founder Vijay's roadshow in TN's Nagapattinam - | PTI; Representative image
Joseph Vijay 'Temporarily' Postpones TVK Public Events After Karur Rally Stampede Kills 41

BY Outlook News Desk

The rush at the TVK meeting where Vijay spoke on September 27 resulted in up to 41 fatalities and more than 60 injuries.

Social media users debated the intended meeting, with some criticising the actor for booking airfare and lodging for the impacted families' meeting when he could have gone to Karur and comforted them.

However, the party asserted that the new arrangement was necessary because Vijay was unable to obtain authorisation from the authorities to visit the impacted individuals in Karur.

Reporters were informed by Perumal of Velusamypuram, who lost his young daughters, that it was improper for the impacted family to come see the leader. He said, "He ought to go see the families."

The injured are not expected to be among the tourists at Mahabalipuram at this time.

Published At:
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

