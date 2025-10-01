Vijay’s upcoming public events postponed after Karur rally tragedy.
Karur stampede on 27 September killed 41 and injured over 60.
TVK expressed regret and will announce revised event schedules.
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay’s public events scheduled over the next two weeks have been temporarily postponed following a stampede at his rally in Karur that killed 41 people and injured more than 60, PTI reported.
Vijay had been conducting a “meet the people” initiative on Saturdays, touring towns including Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal and Karur. The incident occurred on 27 September during his public event in Karur.
In a social media statement, TVK expressed its sorrow over the tragedy, stating, “We are in anguish and regret over the loss of 41 of our brethren. In this situation, our leader’s next two weeks’ meet the people programmes are being temporarily postponed. The revised details of these would be announced later,” according to PTI.
The party’s announcement comes as it grapples with the aftermath of the Karur incident, which has raised questions about crowd management and safety at public gatherings. Vijay’s meet-the-people initiative had been planned as a series of weekend interactions with local residents, aimed at expanding the party’s grassroots outreach.
