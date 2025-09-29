TVK Seeks CBI Probe Into Karur Stampede Tragedy That Claimed 40 Lives

In the aftermath, Vijay, who was addressing the crowd when the stampede erupted, expressed deep anguish in a video statement. "This is a dark day for TVK and Tamil Nadu. I am heartbroken by the loss of innocent lives who came to support our vision," he said, announcing Rs 20 lakh compensation for each deceased family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. The actor-politician, who abruptly left the venue post-incident, also faced a separate petition today seeking to bar TVK from holding further public events until safety protocols are enforced—a plea heard by Justice N. Senthilkumar at 4:30 PM, though no interim order was issued.