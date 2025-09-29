TVK Seeks CBI Probe Into Karur Stampede Tragedy That Claimed 40 Lives

The stampede occurred at Velusamypuram grounds in Karur during Vijay's high-profile rally, marking a key event for the newly formed TVK ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Aftermath of Karur stampede
Aftermath of Karur stampede | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Madras High Court has directed the CBI to probe the deadly stampede at TVK's rally in Karur, which killed 40, including 10 children, amid allegations of a conspiracy and poor crowd management.

  • TVK, led by actor-politician Joseph Vijay, faces scrutiny for negligence, while DMK protests and a separate petition seek to restrict the party’s future rallies.

  • Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and PM Modi announced ex-gratia payments; a retired judge-led commission will also investigate to prevent future tragedies.

the Madras High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch a comprehensive probe into the deadly stampede at actor-politician Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident, which unfolded on September 27, claimed the lives of at least 40 people, including 10 children and several women, leaving over 60 others injured. The court's decision comes just hours after hearing an urgent petition from TVK, which alleged a "conspiracy" behind the chaos.

TVK's legal team, led by advocates from the party's wing, urged the court to initiate suo motu proceedings and hand over the investigation to the CBI or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure transparency and impartiality. "We suspect foul play, including stone-pelting and baton charges by police that exacerbated the panic," TVK functionary Nirmal Kumar told reporters outside the court. The bench, citing the gravity of the allegations and the need for an independent agency to uncover potential lapses in crowd management, acceded to the request, ordering the CBI to take over the case immediately.

The stampede occurred at Velusamypuram grounds in Karur during Vijay's high-profile rally, marking a key event for the newly formed TVK ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. What began as an enthusiastic gathering of thousands of supporters turned catastrophic when a massive crowd surge led to panic. Eyewitnesses described scenes of horror: families trampled in the melee, children separated from parents, and desperate cries echoing as people were crushed against barriers. Among the victims were a young couple whose last selfie together has since gone viral, symbolizing the profound personal tragedies amid the political fervor.

Official reports indicate that the death toll has risen to 40, with hospital sources confirming 10 minors—including a two-year-old—among the deceased, alongside 17 women and 13 men. Over 60 people remain hospitalized, many in critical condition. Tamil Nadu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Davidson Devasirvatham clarified that preliminary investigations found no evidence of stone-pelting, attributing the incident primarily to overcrowding and inadequate security arrangements. However, TVK has vehemently contested this, claiming sabotage by political rivals and calling for a court-monitored inquiry to hold all responsible parties accountable.

In the aftermath, Vijay, who was addressing the crowd when the stampede erupted, expressed deep anguish in a video statement. "This is a dark day for TVK and Tamil Nadu. I am heartbroken by the loss of innocent lives who came to support our vision," he said, announcing Rs 20 lakh compensation for each deceased family and Rs 2 lakh for the injured. The actor-politician, who abruptly left the venue post-incident, also faced a separate petition today seeking to bar TVK from holding further public events until safety protocols are enforced—a plea heard by Justice N. Senthilkumar at 4:30 PM, though no interim order was issued.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, responding swiftly, visited the injured late Saturday and announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those under treatment. He has constituted a one-member Commission of Inquiry headed by retired Madras High Court Judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the lapses. "Such tragedies must never recur; we will implement all necessary reforms," Stalin stated, taking a veiled swipe at Vijay for fleeing the scene. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended condolences, announcing Rs 2 lakh from the PM's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

