Political Blame Game After Stampede: TVK Demands CBI Probe, Rally Ban Plea In HC

Meanwhile, the TVK leadership has sought to turn the narrative outward, demanding a CBI inquiry and alleging a conspiracy behind the incident. Party coordinator Arivazhagan announced that the organisation would approach the High Court to press for a central investigation, directly accusing ruling party functionaries in Karur of orchestrating the chaos. In sharp contrast, the police have booked several top TVK leaders — including general secretary N. Anand, joint general secretary Nirmal Kumar, and Karur West district secretary V.P. Mathiyazhagan — under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, among other sections. Anand, widely considered the number two in the party, faces particularly serious scrutiny, putting TVK’s organisational core under legal and moral pressure.