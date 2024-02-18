Tamil Super Star Vijay's New Political Party To Hold Office Bearers' Meet Tomorrow

Tamil Super star Vijay, who launched his political party Tamizhaga Vetrik Kazhagam (TVK) on February 2, 2024, has openly stated that he is aiming for the 2026 assembly elections and has no interest in the upcoming general elections.

A press statement from Vijay‘s office said that TVK would be holding a meeting of its office bearers on Monday, February 19, at the party headquarters in Panaiyur at 9 a.m.