Ingmar Bergman Cinema: How His Female Characters Confront Trauma

Karin isn’t wildly dissociated from her schizophrenic episodes. She has flickering ideas that she does experience them. At one point, she somewhat regrets being able to comprehend her confusion. She urges her husband to leave her, pleading that he won’t find happiness in a marriage with her. The trouble with Bergman’s heroines is the self-flagellation he forces on them. He views Karin’s agency as one solely mediated by tapping schizophrenia. In the imagined world, she edges towards peace, the love she didn’t get from her father. The quest for God becomes a way to fill the void. But Bergman makes a hinted reconciliation between the father and daughter arrive too late. Instead, Karin’s despair rings the film’s final notes.