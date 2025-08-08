Compared to decades ago, psychiatric treatments are more widely available in India. As indicated by research and clinical experience, treatments themselves have improved, with reduced physical side effects and better outcomes. There is also an expanding array of complements to medications, interventions that offer a chance to experience quality of life, agnostic of clinical status. Yet, the vast majority of the population that requires mental health care in India are out of treatment. Among those who access, adequate continuity in care, lack of personally meaningful outcomes such as returning to work and downward drifts into poverty and homelessness are common.