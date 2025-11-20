Australia Confirm Playing XI For First Ashes Test In Perth – Check Who's In And Who's Out

Australia have named their Playing XI for the first Ashes Test in Perth, including two debutants, opener Jake Weatherald and pacer Brendan Doggett, while Marnus Labuschagne earns a recall and Beau Webster misses out

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Indies vs Australia highlights 2nd Test Day 3 Steve Smith Travis Head
Australia's Steve Smith acknowledges scoring a half-century against West Indies during his partnership with Travis Head on day three of the second Test match at the National Cricket Stadium in St. George's, Grenada. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia announced their XI for the first Ashes Test in Perth, including two debutants, with Marnus Labuschagne earning a recall

  • Injured regular pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood miss out, while Beau Webster is dropped

  • England have named their squad for the first Test, setting up a high-stakes clash at Optus Stadium

Stand-in captain Steve Smith has confirmed Australia’s playing XI for the first Ashes Test against England in Perth, starting Friday, 21 November at Optus Stadium, including two debutants for the highly anticipated ICC World Test Championship clash.

Opening the batting will be Jake Weatherald, making his Test debut, while pacer Brendan Doggett also earns his first cap.

Their inclusion means all-rounder Beau Webster misses out despite some strong recent performances. Marnus Labuschagne earns a recall at No.3, joining the top six alongside Cameron Green, who remains in the side.

England named their squad for the first Test, setting up a high-stakes battle at Optus Stadium, though the playing XIs are yet to be announced.

Labuschagne returns after being dropped following the World Test Championship Final against South Africa in June and missing Australia’s subsequent tour of the Caribbean against the West Indies.

His prolific domestic form, including bulk runs for Queensland in both Shield and one-day cricket, convinced selectors to reinstate him.

According to the ICC report, Smith said, "Marnus, when he’s batting at his best at No.3, makes us a very strong cricket side. We couldn’t leave him out after he came back and did exactly what was asked of him. The way he’s batted recently has been outstanding, and we hope he can carry that form into the Test arena."

Smith praised Beau Webster for his initial impact in international cricket but said tough decisions had to be made.

Doggett will partner experienced quicks Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland in the pace attack, with veteran Nathan Lyon leading the spin department. Regular pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood miss out due to injuries, but Smith expressed confidence in Doggett’s ability to step up.

This is the first time since 2019 that Australia have named two debutants in the same Test, with the last Ashes Test featuring this scenario dating back to 2011. There will be a lot of action and plenty to look forward to in Ashes 2025.

Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025: AUS Playing XI For 1st Test In Perth

Australia Playing XI: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland

Published At:
Tags

