England Announce Squad For First Ashes Test In Perth – See Who’s In And Who’s Out

England announced squad for the first Ashes Test, including Shoaib Bashir and a strong pace attack
Bowling choice: Final XI may feature all-pace attack or Bashir depending on pitch conditions
Australia: Key players Cummins and Hazlewood out; Weatherald and Doggett likely debut
England announced their squad for the first Test of the Ashes 2025, set to begin at Optus Stadium in Perth. The selection keeps options open with off-spinner Shoaib Bashir included alongside a strong pace attack, giving the team flexibility depending on conditions.
The final decision may hinge on whether Bashir or seamer Brydon Carse joins Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, and Ben Stokes.
If England opt for an all-pace attack, Wood, Archer, Atkinson, Carse, and Stokes, it would be the fastest bowling line-up they have ever fielded in an Ashes Test in Australia.
The Perth pitch is expected to offer pace and bounce, though dryness could see Bashir play a role. Bashir, 22, has been England’s first-choice spinner for over a year and became the youngest English bowler to reach 50 Test wickets in May, though he has not played a competitive match since July.
The opening Test in Perth will be followed by four more matches at The Gabba in Brisbane, Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground, and Sydney Cricket Ground.
Australia will be missing key players, including Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, while debutant Jack Weatherald and uncapped pace bowler Brendan Doggett are set to feature.
England Squad For First Test of Ashes 2025: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wk), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir.