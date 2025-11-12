Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Defends England's Lack Of Warm-Up Matches Ahead Of Australia Trip

Ben Stokes defended England's warm-up strategy ahead of the Ashes 2025, which contains just one three-day match against England 'A', citing time constraints and a busy schedule as rationale for their preparation

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Defends England Lack Of Warm-Up Matches
File photo of England's Ben Stokes smiling during warm up on day one of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London on July 31, 2025. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ben Stokes supports team's single warm-up match before Ashes 2025

  • England will play against England 'A' in Australia

  • Critics, including Ian Healy and Geoffrey Boycott, question preparation

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has defended his team's warm-up strategy for the upcoming Ashes 2025 Test against Australia in Perth, which starts on November 21.

Critics have questioned England's limited preparation, which includes just a solitary match against the England A side. Stokes, however, believes the squad will be sufficiently ready, pointing to time constraints and a busy cricket schedule that affects their build-up.

Stokes Discusses Preparation Plans

Ahead of the Perth Test match, England have scheduled only one three-day match in Australia. This fixture pits them against the England 'A' team, the England Lions, and starts on Thursday at Lilac Hill.

However, Stokes believes that this preparation is more than sufficient. "There's obviously state (domestic first-class) cricket going on at the moment," he said. "Time has got to be taken into consideration as well. Some of our squad members were playing the (white-ball) series in New Zealand."

England recently lost 3-0 to New Zealand in a one-day international series, where some of the Ashes squad members played.

Critics Query England's Preparation

Ashes greats from both sides have criticised England's limited preparation, among whom are Ian Healy, Ian Botham, and Geoffrey Boycott. In contrast to England's single preparation match, many of Australia's Ashes Test players are preparing in first-class matches this week.

Related Content
Related Content

Stokes, who is expected to be fit for Ashes, has pointed to the "jam-packed" cricket schedule, adding that modern preparation for a five-match Test series proves more difficult than "10, 15, 20, 30 years ago".

Stokes affirmed the team's commitment, stating, "We put a lot of time and effort into how we prepare for every series, and that hasn't changed with this one." He added, "Come the 21st of this month, we know that we would have done everything possible that we could have done."

The Three Lions are aiming to end a 14-year winless streak in Australia. The hosts have recorded 5-0, 4-0, and 4-0 victories in the last three series hosted Down Under, in what is considered the most anticipated series in world cricket. Stokes and Joe Root have never won a Test in Australia, and no current squad members remain from England's 2010-11 series victory.

Root's Vital Role For England

Joe Root holds the number one ranking in Test batting and is also the format's second-highest all-time scorer. However, the Egland batter has not scored a century in 14 Tests played in Australia. However, Stokes heaped praise on Root's impact, declaring, "He's the greatest English batter that the nation's seen."

"He's been in phenomenal form over the last two, three years," Stoke added. "He's not come out here to score a 100 in Australia, he's come out here to contribute to the team."

The skipper also cautioned against his team becoming overwhelmed while playing in Australia. "Coming to Australia for the Ashes is a lot different than anything else when you're playing," he said. "There's a lot more that goes on away from the cricket itself."

(With AP Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India A Vs South Africa A LIVE Score, 1st Unofficial ODI: SA-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Falls For 171 As IRE Hit Back With Four Wickets

  3. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates

  4. PAK Vs SL Series: Memories Of 2009 Terrorist Attack As Sri Lanka Players Forced To Stay In Pakistan

  5. South Africa Tour Of India 2025 Guide: Squads, Matches, Live Streaming, Venues, Dates And Timings - All You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  2. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  3. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Lorenzo Musetti Snatches Win Over Alex De Minaur In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Siddaramaiah Questions Centre On Timing Of Delhi Blast During Bihar Elections

  3. Confident of Win, BJP Orders 501 Kg Laddoos Ahead of Bihar Poll Results

  4. Red Fort Blast Raised in Parliamentary Panel Meet, Chair Declines Discussion

  5. IGI Airport Bomb Threat Hoax Follows Delhi Red Fort Blast

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Iraq's Sudani Secures 'Major Victory' In Parliamentary Election

  2. COP30 Brazil: India Urges Developed Nations To Meet Legal Climate Finance Obligations

  3. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

  4. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  5. Trump Defends H-1B Visa Programme, Says U.S. Needs Foreign Talent To Fill Skill Gaps

Latest Stories

  1. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  2. Uttarakhand's New Congress Chief Vows To Lead Party To Victory In 2027 Assembly Elections

  3. Longest U.S. Shutdown Ends As Congress Approves Deal

  4. US sanctions 32 Entities, Individuals Over Iran Missile Links

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

  6. The Devil Wears Prada 2 Teaser: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway Give A Glimpse Into Glitz And Glam Of The Fashion World

  7. US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

  8. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Series Rescheduled After Islamabad Terrorist Attack – See New Dates