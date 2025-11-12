Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Defends England's Lack Of Warm-Up Matches Ahead Of Australia Trip

Ben Stokes supports team's single warm-up match before Ashes 2025
England will play against England 'A' in Australia
Critics, including Ian Healy and Geoffrey Boycott, question preparation
England cricket captain Ben Stokes has defended his team's warm-up strategy for the upcoming Ashes 2025 Test against Australia in Perth, which starts on November 21.
Critics have questioned England's limited preparation, which includes just a solitary match against the England A side. Stokes, however, believes the squad will be sufficiently ready, pointing to time constraints and a busy cricket schedule that affects their build-up.
Stokes Discusses Preparation Plans
Ahead of the Perth Test match, England have scheduled only one three-day match in Australia. This fixture pits them against the England 'A' team, the England Lions, and starts on Thursday at Lilac Hill.
However, Stokes believes that this preparation is more than sufficient. "There's obviously state (domestic first-class) cricket going on at the moment," he said. "Time has got to be taken into consideration as well. Some of our squad members were playing the (white-ball) series in New Zealand."
England recently lost 3-0 to New Zealand in a one-day international series, where some of the Ashes squad members played.
Critics Query England's Preparation
Ashes greats from both sides have criticised England's limited preparation, among whom are Ian Healy, Ian Botham, and Geoffrey Boycott. In contrast to England's single preparation match, many of Australia's Ashes Test players are preparing in first-class matches this week.
Stokes, who is expected to be fit for Ashes, has pointed to the "jam-packed" cricket schedule, adding that modern preparation for a five-match Test series proves more difficult than "10, 15, 20, 30 years ago".
Stokes affirmed the team's commitment, stating, "We put a lot of time and effort into how we prepare for every series, and that hasn't changed with this one." He added, "Come the 21st of this month, we know that we would have done everything possible that we could have done."
The Three Lions are aiming to end a 14-year winless streak in Australia. The hosts have recorded 5-0, 4-0, and 4-0 victories in the last three series hosted Down Under, in what is considered the most anticipated series in world cricket. Stokes and Joe Root have never won a Test in Australia, and no current squad members remain from England's 2010-11 series victory.
Root's Vital Role For England
Joe Root holds the number one ranking in Test batting and is also the format's second-highest all-time scorer. However, the Egland batter has not scored a century in 14 Tests played in Australia. However, Stokes heaped praise on Root's impact, declaring, "He's the greatest English batter that the nation's seen."
"He's been in phenomenal form over the last two, three years," Stoke added. "He's not come out here to score a 100 in Australia, he's come out here to contribute to the team."
The skipper also cautioned against his team becoming overwhelmed while playing in Australia. "Coming to Australia for the Ashes is a lot different than anything else when you're playing," he said. "There's a lot more that goes on away from the cricket itself."
(With AP Inputs)