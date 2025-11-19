Ashes 2025-26: Five Things To Look Forward To During Australia Vs England Rivalry Down Under

The first of the five-Test series starts Friday in Perth, Western Australia
Australia and England will battle it out for 'The Urn' in the five-match Ashes 2025-26 series starting with the 1st Test on November 21, 2025 at Perth. Born from a mock newspaper obituary in 1882 and symbolized by a tiny urn, the rivalry between Australia and England has shaped more than a century of Test cricket.
The five-Test series starts Friday in Perth, Western Australia. The second test, a day-nighter at the Gabba in Brisbane, starts Dec. 4. Adelaide Oval will host the third test from Dec. 17-21. The Melbourne Cricket Ground will host its traditional Boxing Day test beginning Dec. 26, and the fifth test starts Jan. 4 in Sydney.
Ahead of the big series Down Under, here are five things to look forward to -
1) Pat Cummins' Absence
Australia's influential captain Pat Cummins will miss the Ashes opener against England at Perth because of his injured back. The 32-year-old Cummins will be a big miss for the Aussies as former captain Steve Smith will lead the hosts in his absence.
Cummins’ absence means Scott Boland is likely to join Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in Australia’s pace attack in Perth, where conditions usually favor pace bowling.
2) Bazball Coming To Australia
This will be the first time Brendon McCullum-led England will step on to Australian shores with the famous 'Bazball' waiting to show their skill. Most Australians will be looking to bust the 'Bazball' myth after Ben Stokes and co look to claim their first series win since 2010-11.
3) Scott Boland
'Scotty' Boland has become a cult hero ever since his remarkable figures of 6/7 on debut at the MCG in 2021. Boland has claimed 62 wickets at 16.53 in 14 Tests and will be the likely replacement for Pat Cummins.
4) Barmy Army In Town
Wherever England play, the Barmy Army are there to back their team. The English supporters back their team to the T and will be again in full noise Down Under. The trumpets, cheers and the funny costumes will be one to watch out besides the exciting cricket that will be presented on the field.
5) No Jimmy Anderson
This will be the first time the English team will be touring Down Under sans James Anderson. The veteran bowler, who played his first Test against Australia in Australia in 2006, will be a huge miss for the Three Lions. Anderson, who has 704 wickets in Tests, played his last Test back in 2022 in Sydney where he managed to pick one wicket.
(With AP inputs)