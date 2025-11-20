Anatomy Of Exploitation: How Bihar Migrant Labourers Only Matter During Elections

The building construction industry mobilises migrant labourers from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand through thekedars who act as intermediaries. The system comprises a relationship between thekedars and builders who run the construction projects, with no contract between labourers and builders. At a construction site, one can come across between 10 and 150-200 thekedars. Profits are extracted through the nexus of thekedars and the real estate companies. Thekedars from Bihar, who are mostly from upper caste Hindus and Muslims (but also Dalits), interlock labourers across different castes and religious backgrounds by recruiting them for building construction work. Some labourers may own land back in their villages, while others may not, indicating the differences among Bihari labourers as well. This recruitment is facilitated by paying cash in advance varying from Rs 2,000 to Rs 100,000 to find potential labourers. This cash is largely used by the women in the households for spending on everyday expenses or in some cases, on agricultural work. However, some thekedars also facilitate payment in kind—such as foodgrains—to the families of labourers. In return, labourers work at construction sites to repay the debt they owe to their thekedar. Such a debt-based labour recruitment has historically remained the norm under the thekedari system in different disguises, although not limited to Bihar. For instance, there is the dadan-based contract for Bengali migrants, who work for 61 days for a given sum of money. In addition, labourers are accommodated in rent-free makeshift spaces in or near construction sites designated as labour colonies or camps—with around 10-15 labourers working for the same thekedar accommodated in the same room—organised by builders who may also make arrangements for food through community kitchens run by the thekedars. However, most Bihari labourers prefer to cook food inside their rooms and do not eat in community kitchens. For labourers’ daily subsistence at the sites, thekedars could be paying a sum varying between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 per week to each labourer, also called khuraki. The system of cash in advance, complemented by paying khuraki, serves as the foundation of the exploitative architecture of labour contracting.