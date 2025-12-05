Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

Many seasonal migrant workers in Maharashtra such as sugarcane cutters and brick-kiln workers are hired by contractors or ‘mukadam’ who give them an advance before they begin work. In many documented cases, such advances end up entrapping workers and their families in a vicious cycle of debt and forced labour. Although these workers are described as ‘migrant’ or ‘seasonal’, their dependence on the advance, lack of timely and sufficient wages, and inability to leave until the debt is paid often mean they are effectively living and working under conditions of bondage, a practice that is explicitly prohibited under Indian law.