Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

A brick kiln owner in Thane district has been booked for human trafficking and forcing three individuals including two women, into bonded labour despite their resistance.

Woman at brick kiln, bonded labour, Thane, human trafficking, labour rights
Representative Image: Woman at brick kiln
Summary
  • Police registered a case under BNS sections 143 and 351(2), along with the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act and SC/ST Act.

  • The accused allegedly used a prior advance to trap the victims into forced labour at his brick kiln in Bhiwandi.

  • The case highlights ongoing exploitation of seasonal migrant workers in Maharashtra, who are often pushed into debt-based bondage.

A case of human trafficking has been registered recently against a brick kiln owner for allegedly forcing three individuals into bonded labour in Maharashtra's Thane district, Police officials told media on Friday December 5. Among three victims, two are women, according to Police.  

Pandari Patil, a brick kiln owner from Chinchvali village in Bhiwandi, went to a brick kiln and allegedly forcibly took away three persons with him despite resistance, according to the Thane police.  

The victims had taken some advance from the alleged accused and agreed to repay but accused insisted that they work for him, as per victim’s accounts.  

Based on a complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under section 143 (trafficking a person), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, an official said. PTI reported.   

31 Bonded Labourers Rescued From Forced Work In Maharashtra’s Beed District

BY Outlook News Desk

Many seasonal migrant workers in Maharashtra such as sugarcane cutters and brick-kiln workers are hired by contractors or ‘mukadam’ who give them an advance before they begin work. In many documented cases, such advances end up entrapping workers and their families in a vicious cycle of debt and forced labour. Although these workers are described as ‘migrant’ or ‘seasonal’, their dependence on the advance, lack of timely and sufficient wages, and inability to leave until the debt is paid often mean they are effectively living and working under conditions of bondage, a practice that is explicitly prohibited under Indian law. 

What is Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act? 

Under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, all forms of bonded labour are declared illegal, all existing debts stand extinguished, and any attempt to compel labour through debt, threat, or coercion is a punishable offence. The Act mandates release of bonded labourers, prosecution of offenders, and rehabilitation support for survivors. However, on the ground, implementation is uneven: official surveys are rarely conducted, prosecutions are minimal, and many rescued labourers report delays or denial of rehabilitation benefits.

(With inputs from PTI)

