31 Bonded Labourers Rescued From Forced Work In Maharashtra’s Beed District

At least 31 individuals employed as bonded labourers have been rescued in Maharashtra's Beed district, an official said on Tuesday.
The rescued persons who were made to work forcefully belong to Jalgaon district and are from the tribal community. They were subjected to threats for three months in the Majalgaon taluka of Beed, the official said.
The rescue was done following a complaint filed by the labourers' relatives, post which multiple agencies executed a collaborative operation and rescued the labourers on Sunday.
Beed Collector Vivek Johnson in a release stated that he would coordinate with his Jalgaon counterpart to arrange for the education and welfare of the labourers' children.
(with inputs from PTI)