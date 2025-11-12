The Robin Hoods Of Bihar: How People Perceive Bahubalis

Ritlal Yadav: Facing over 40 criminal cases involving charges of murder, extortion, rioting and criminal intimidation, Ritlal Yadav first came into the spotlight in 2003 when he was accused in the murder of BJP leader Satyanarayan Sinha, husband of former MLA Asha Devi Sinha. Ritlal first earned Lalu Prasad Yadav’s favour when he extended support to Lalu’s daughter, Misa Bharti, during her campaign from the Pataliputra Lok Sabha constituency, even after being denied an RJD ticket from the same seat. Though Misa ultimately lost the election, Lalu rewarded Ritlal’s loyalty by inducting him into the party and appointing him as its General Secretary. In 2010, Ritlal Yadav surrendered in connection with several criminal cases filed against him and contested the Bihar Assembly elections that year as an independent candidate from prison and lost. While still incarcerated, he later contested the 2015 MLC elections independently and won. In 2020, after being released on bail, Ritlal contested the Bihar Assembly elections as an RJD candidate and defeated Asha Devi Sinha to secure victory from the Danapur seat. Prior to Ritlal’s win, Sinha had won the Danapur seat in 2005, 2010 and 2015 on a BJP ticket. Ritlal has been lodged in the Bhagalpur jail since he surrendered in the Danapur court on April 17, 2025.