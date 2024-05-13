The Ashok Mahto Interview: “This Election, the Fight is Between the Backward and the Forward Classes

We will work on restarting those factories that had been closed. We will remove unemployment from here. And whatever loot has been done in the name of development, will be properly investigated. I will first try to put an end to the corruption taking place in the prison. Since I was in prison for 17 years, I have seen corruption closely and have realised that nowhere is there as much scam happening as it is happening in prison. The government is spending more on a prisoner than on the army, but the condition of the prisoners is worse. A whopping amount of Rs 60 crore is being charged for the post of prison superintendent. An honest IG, Manesh Kumar Meena, was posted here but he could serve only one term. And all the corrupt officers had been placed for three terms.