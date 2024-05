National

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks With Ashok Mahto In Munger, Bihar

Outlook speaks with Ashok Mahto whose wife Anita Kumari Mahto is contesting from Munger Lok Sabha for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). He speaks about “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter”, corruption in jail, caste discrimination, the viral video of him meeting Lalu Prasad and his marriage last year. Md Asghar Khan reports. Video Courtesy: Suresh K. Pandey