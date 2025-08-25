Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Ambedkar University Over Student’s Expulsion And Alleged Harassment

However, the university expelled one of the students following a proctorial meeting, stating one of the reasons as her participation in another protest on April 21. The student, in response to the show cause notice, denied this claim. “This show cause notice has been issued to me on the basis of the allegation that I had participated in the protest on 21 April 2025. I submit that my presence on the campus after the revocation of my suspension was mostly concerned with catching up on academic work, because of the 42 days I was kept out of the campus without any explanation,” the student said.