Supreme Court Restrains Trial Court In FIR Against Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

SC stops Haryana court from acting on chargesheet in Operation Sindoor case; one FIR closed, proceedings quashed in another.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Supreme Court, Ali Khan Mahmudabad case, Ashoka University professor, Operation Sindoor
Prof. Ali Khan Mahmudabad Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • SC restrained Haryana trial court from proceeding on the chargesheet against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.

  • SIT filed a closure report in one FIR and a chargesheet in another under BNS provisions, including Section 152 (sedition).

  • Interim bail granted in May; political parties and academics criticised his arrest over Operation Sindoor social media posts.

The Supreme Court on Monday restrained a Haryana trial court from taking cognisance of a chargesheet filed against Ashoka University professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad over social media posts on Operation Sindoor. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi also directed that no charges be framed while the matter is under consideration.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the apex court to examine two FIRs against Mahmudabad, told the bench it had filed a closure report in one case and a chargesheet on 22 August in the other after finding that certain offences were made out, PTI reported.

Prof. Ali Khan Mahmudabad - Instagram
Supreme Court Eases Bail Terms For Ashoka University Professor, Orders SIT To End Probe In Four Weeks

BY Outlook News Desk

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Mahmudabad, termed the filing of the chargesheet as “most unfortunate” and argued that he had been booked under section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (sedition), whose validity is under challenge. The bench asked Sibal to study the chargesheet and prepare a chart of the alleged offences, saying the submissions would be considered on the next date of hearing.

The court recorded that a closure report had been filed in one FIR and ordered the quashing of all proceedings arising from it, reported PTI. On 16 July, the bench had questioned the Haryana SIT’s line of investigation, observing that “it misdirected itself”.

Haryana Police arrested Ali Khan Mahmudabad for his posts on Operation Sindoor - Saahil
What Are The Charges Against Ashoka University Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad?

BY Outlook News Desk

Mahmudabad was arrested by Haryana Police on 18 May after two FIRs were registered in Sonipat district. On 21 May, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail but declined to stay the investigation, and appointed a three-member SIT to probe the cases, according to PTI.

The FIRs, one based on a complaint by Haryana State Commission for Women chairperson Renu Bhatia and the other by a village sarpanch, were lodged by Rai police. He was booked under BNS sections 152 (acts endangering sovereignty or unity and integrity of India), 353 (statements conducing to public mischief), 79 (deliberate actions aimed at insulting the modesty of a woman) and 196(1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion).

Top defence officials at Operation Sindoor media briefing - PTI
Ashoka University Professor Arrested Over Remarks On Operation Sindoor Briefings

BY Outlook News Desk

Authorities allege the posts endangered the country’s sovereignty and integrity. The arrest drew criticism from several political parties and academicians, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  2. Sanju Samson Smashes 42-Ball Century In Kerala Cricket League Amid Asia Cup Selection Dilemma – Watch

  3. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

  4. Sourav Ganguly Named Head Coach Of Pretoria Capitals For SA20 2026

  5. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rebeka Masarova US Open 2025: Defending Champion Starts With Convincing Win

  2. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara US Open 2025: Brit Ends Flushing Meadows Drought With Straight-Sets Victory

  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien US Open 2025: Serbian Edges Past 19-year-old To Reach Second Round

  4. US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev’s Match Delayed By Booing Fans After Photographer Enters The Court

  5. US Open 2025: Flushing Meadows Is My 'Happy Place', Says Raducanu

Badminton News

  1. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  3. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  4. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  4. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

  5. Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  5. Russian Foreign Minister Says No Putin-Zelenskyy Summit Planned

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr