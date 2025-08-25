Tennis

Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi US Open 2025: 13th-seeded Russian Crashes Out In Five-set Thriller

France’s Benjamin Bonzi stunned 13th seed Daniil Medvedev in a chaotic five-set US Open clash, winning 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 in 3 hours and 45 minutes. The late-night thriller erupted in the third set when chair umpire Greg Allensworth stopped play after a photographer mistakenly walked onto the court, awarding Bonzi a new first serve for “outside interference.” Medvedev, furious at the decision, stormed across the court to argue with the umpire, accusing him of trying to hand the match away. Despite the heated scenes, Bonzi kept his composure to seal a famous second-round berth.