Tennis

Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi US Open 2025: 13th-seeded Russian Crashes Out In Five-set Thriller

France’s Benjamin Bonzi stunned 13th seed Daniil Medvedev in a chaotic five-set US Open clash, winning 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 in 3 hours and 45 minutes. The late-night thriller erupted in the third set when chair umpire Greg Allensworth stopped play after a photographer mistakenly walked onto the court, awarding Bonzi a new first serve for “outside interference.” Medvedev, furious at the decision, stormed across the court to argue with the umpire, accusing him of trying to hand the match away. Despite the heated scenes, Bonzi kept his composure to seal a famous second-round berth.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
US Open Tennis 2025 Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi_1
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Benjamin Bonzi, of France, reacts during a match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.

2/8
US Open Tennis 2025 Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi_2
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, gestures after a photographer ran onto the court during a match against Benjamin Bonzi, of France, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/8
US Open Tennis 2025 Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi_3
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Benjamin Bonzi, of France, reacts during a match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/8
US Open Tennis 2025 Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi_4
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Benjamin Bonzi, of France, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/8
US Open Tennis 2025 Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi_5
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Benjamin Bonzi, of France, returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/8
US Open Tennis 2025 Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi_6
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts during a match against Benjamin Bonzi, of France, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/8
US Open Tennis 2025 Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi_7
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Benjamin Bonzi, of France, returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/8
US Open Tennis 2025 Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi_8
US Open 2025: Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi | Photo: AP/Adam Hunger

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Benjamin Bonzi, of France, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shakib Al Hasan: Exile, Milestones And A Return To The CPL - His 500th T20 Wicket Tells A Bigger Story

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Opens Up On Life Post Retirement, 'As I Step Away From The Game'

  3. Belinda Clark Elevated To Legend Status In Sport Australia Hall Of Fame

  4. Women's ODI World Cup: Fatima Sana To Lead Pakistan's 15-member Squad

  5. J&K Cricketer Dies In Tragic Road Accident

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Daniil Medvedev Vs Benjamin Bonzi US Open 2025: 13th-seeded Russian Crashes Out In Five-set Thriller

  2. Ben Shelton Vs Ignacio Buse US Open 2025: American Star Cruise Past Peruvian In Straight Sets

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Rebeka Masarova US Open 2025: Defending Champion Starts With Convincing Win

  4. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara US Open 2025: Brit Ends Flushing Meadows Drought With Straight-Sets Victory

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Learner Tien US Open 2025: Serbian Edges Past 19-year-old To Reach Second Round

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: Indian Faces Chinese Top Seed In Round Of 64

  2. India At BWF World Championships Preview: Players In Fray, Fixtures, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  4. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  5. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Nears Consensus On Seat-Sharing Formula

  3. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  4. Day In Pics: August 24, 2025

  5. Don’t Let The Dogs Out

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  2. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  3. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  4. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  5. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

World News

  1. US Warships Deploy Off Venezuela; Maduro Mobilizes 4.5 Million Militia As China Voices Support

  2. Iconic Myanmar Railway Bridge Destroyed Amid Escalating Conflict

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. Russia Accuses West of Blocking Ukraine Peace Talks as Trump Mediation Falters

  5. US To Delete H-1B Visa Applications From Today: Know About The Changes And Impact On Indian Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

  2. Vietnam Braces For Typhoon Kajiki With Mass Evacuations And Airport Closures

  3. Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Blessed Beyond Measure

  4. Daily Horoscope for August 25, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Leo, Libra, and Capricorn

  5. J&K Govt To Oversee Functioning Of 215 Jamat-Founded Schools; Police Gather Financial Details

  6. Dealing with Wandering Mentally Ill People Is A Mountain-sized Crisis In Himachal

  7. Maharashtra’s Flagship Women Welfare Scheme Hit By Rs 163 Crore Loss, Several Beneficiaries Left Out

  8. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 8 Dead, 43 Injured As Truck Hits Tractor-Trolley In Bulandshahr