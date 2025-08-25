Benjamin Bonzi, of France, reacts during a match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, in New York.
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, gestures after a photographer ran onto the court during a match against Benjamin Bonzi, of France, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Benjamin Bonzi, of France, reacts during a match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Benjamin Bonzi, of France, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Benjamin Bonzi, of France, returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts during a match against Benjamin Bonzi, of France, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Benjamin Bonzi, of France, returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, returns a shot to Benjamin Bonzi, of France, during the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.