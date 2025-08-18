Mental Health

Saraswathi Premkumar: From Mental Health Stigma to Hope at Banyan

Meet Saraswathi, whose ten-year journey at The Banyan transformed her life from stigma to hope. Despite achieving 810 marks in her 12th standard, mental health challenges and societal prejudice derailed her dreams of becoming a social worker. At The Banyan, she found "shelter like the roots of a banyan tree," learned new skills, and rebuilt her life. Her story demonstrates the power of compassionate care in overcoming mental health stigma and family struggles.