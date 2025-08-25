Madison Keys Vs Renata Zarazua Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles First-Round Match

Get to know the timings, venue and match details for the 1st Round Women's singles match between Madison Keys & Renata Zarazua

  • Keys takes on Zarazua in the 1st round of US Open 2025

  • Keys won the Australian Open 2025 earlier this year

  • Live streaming and timing info

Women's singles matches keep coming in and it's the home favourite, Madison Keys who will battle Renata Zarazua in the opening round of the ongoing US Open 2025 tournament at Flushing Meadows on Monday, August 25, 2025. The match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and will start at 9:00pm IST (approx).

Match Details:

What: US Open, Round 1

Who: No. 6 Madison Keys vs. Renata Zarazua

When: Monday, Aug. 25, 2025

Where: Arthur Ashe Stadium, Queens, New York

Time: 9 p.m. IST

Keys will be eager to end the season with another Grand Slam, after she bagged the Australian Open 2025 earlier this year. The American, who is currently no. 6 in the WTA rankings, had defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final of Australian Open 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 to win her first Grand Slam title.

Her opponent will be Mexican Renata Zarazua, who enters the first round as unseeded. The tennis star has largely built her career in doubles with 17 ITF and one Challenger title. This season, the Mexican has not advanced beyond a second round in singles.

Madison Keys vs Renata Zarazua, 1st Round Women's Singles, US Open 2025 - Live Streaming Info

When and where is the Madison Keys vs Renata Zarazua Match?

The Madison Keys vs Renata Zarazua, women's singles 1st round US Open 2025 match will be played on Monday, August 25, 2025 at 9pm IST. The encounter takes place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

How to watch the Madison Keys vs Renata Zarazua, 1st Round Women's Singles match at the US Open 2025?

Tennis fans in India can watch Madison Keys vs Renata Zarazua live on the JioHotstar app and website. On television, the US Open 2025 is available via Star Sports Network.

Published At:
