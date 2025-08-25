Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

Nandamuri Balakrishna finds place in World Book of Records, UK
The veteran star has entered the Gold Edition of World Book of Records
He has received the honour for his outstanding contributions to Indian cinema in 50 years
Veteran Telugu actor, politician and philanthropist Nandamuri Balakrishna has been honoured by the World Book of Records (WBR) UK for his extraordinary journey of five decades in cinema. The 65-year-old actor has been inducted into the prestigious Gold Edition of the World Book of Records (WBR) for his contributions to Indian cinema.
With this recognition, the Padma Bhushan awardee becomes the first Telugu actor to achieve the milestone, which is a historic moment.
Balakrishna has received congratulatory messages for the achievement from his family and industry peers.
Santosh Shukla, CEO of the World Book of Records, praised the Akhanda star and called him an "inspiration to millions". He also described Ballaya's journey as a "golden benchmark in Indian and global cinema."
Balakrishna’s daughter, Brahmani Nara, is also proud of her father's feat. "A huge congratulations to my father, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu! 50 years as a leading hero, a feat now in the World Book of Records! You are a true force of nature, an icon on screen, and a compassionate leader off it. So proud of this global recognition for your incredible journey. Our pride, our hero!," she wrote on Instagram.
Political leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, also wished Balakrishna on X (formerly Twitter). "#50YearsOfNBK Admired by people across generations and celebrated for his dedication and passion for cinema, Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu’s journey as a lead hero for 50 years stands as a golden chapter in Indian film history. The recognition by the World Book of Records, UK is a testament to his extraordinary journey. Congratulations to our dear Balayya on this historic milestone (sic)," he wrote.
Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan also admired Balakrishna and congratulated him for achieving a place in the World Book of Records.
Earlier this year, Balakrishna received the prestigious Padma Bhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honours.