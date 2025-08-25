Nandamuri Balakrishna Listed In World Book Of Records For 50 Glorious Years In Cinema

Balakrishna’s daughter, Brahmani Nara, is also proud of her father's feat. "A huge congratulations to my father, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu! 50 years as a leading hero, a feat now in the World Book of Records! You are a true force of nature, an icon on screen, and a compassionate leader off it. So proud of this global recognition for your incredible journey. Our pride, our hero!," she wrote on Instagram.