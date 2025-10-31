Dies Irae X Review: Read These 10 Tweets Before Watching Pranav Mohanlal Starrer Horror Thriller

Rahul Sadasivan has added yet another gem to his filmography with Pranav Mohanlal starrer Dies Irae
The early reviews of the Malayalam horror thriller are positive
Netizens are all praise for the film, calling it best in the horror genre
After Bramayugam (2022), and Bhoothakaalam (2024), director Rahul Sadasivan has hit a hat-trick with his latest release, Dies Irae, headlined by Pranav Mohanlal. The film also stars Jibin Gopinath, Arun Ajikumar, and Manohari Joy. Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S Sashikanth under the banners of Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios, Dies Irae had paid premieres on Thursday night, and the early reviews are positive.
Apart from the screenplay, direction, the technical aspect, especially the editing and the VFX have also been raved by the netizens. Pranav Mohanlal is lauded for delivering his career-best performance. Music has also received praise. Many called it the peak of the Malayalam cinema in the horror genre. Before watching Dies Irae in theatres, have a look at these 10 tweets on X (formerly Twitter).
Dies Irae X review
One user called it "mind blowing" and the best film of 2025 in the horror genre. Another called the film Rahul Sadasivan’s best work yet and added, "An engaging, impactful horror film packed with high theatrical moments. Pranav Mohanlal delivers his career best performance. Walked out absolutely satisfied. The sound design and BGM deserve special applause."
"Film Deserves A WATCH for its Technical Brilliance & Presentation! (sic)," wrote another user. One X user wrote that the film is a "cinematic masterpiece."