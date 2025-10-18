Dude X Review: Read These 10 Tweets If You Are Planning To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Rom-Com

Dude Twitter review: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's rom-com opened to mixed reviews from netizens.

Garima Das
Updated on:
Dude X review
Dude movie Twitter review Photo: X
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Dude opened to mixed reviews and audience called it an average watch

  • Pradeep Ranganatha and Mamitha Baiju starrer hit the screens on October 17

  • It opened to Rs 10 crore which is a good start for the rom-com

After Love Today (2022) and Dragon (2025), actor Pradeep Ranganathan returned to the big screen with a rom-com titled Dude. The Tamil film, also co-starring Mamitha Baiju, hit the screens on October 17 as a treat to the audience this Diwali. The film created a positive buzz, especially when the movie trailer was released. Also, it had a solid occupancy across locations.

Dude received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, with many calling it an average watch. Ranganathan has received praise for his performance and his on-screen chemistry with Baiju. The film has also been raved for blending humour with social issues. While some loved the film film post interval, many said that the screenplay lost its charm post-interval. Many are also disappointed with the background score, and sound mixing, calling it the major drawbacks of the film. Have a look at netizens' reactions to Dude on X.

Read these 10 tweets before watching Dude

About Dude

Dude revolves around Agan (Pradeep Ranganathan) who runs a company along with his mama ponnu, Kural (Mamitha Baiju). The job of their company is to surprise people. Agan and Kural share a strong bond as they grew up together. But, is it more than friendship? On day, when Kural proposes to Agan, he turns it down, saying that he has no such feelings for her and only considers her as a good friend. Heartbroken Kural shift to a different city and moves on in her life.

Soon, Agan starts missing Kural, and he meets his uncle Athiyamaan (Sarathkumar) to tell him about his decision. There are twists and turns and emotional moments in the story which makes it a perfect family watch.

Dude box office

Directed by Keerthiswaran, Dude has taken a strong start at the box office by earning Rs 10 crore, according on Sacnilk.

Published At:
