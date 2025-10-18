Dude X Review: Read These 10 Tweets If You Are Planning To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Rom-Com

About Dude

Dude revolves around Agan (Pradeep Ranganathan) who runs a company along with his mama ponnu, Kural (Mamitha Baiju). The job of their company is to surprise people. Agan and Kural share a strong bond as they grew up together. But, is it more than friendship? On day, when Kural proposes to Agan, he turns it down, saying that he has no such feelings for her and only considers her as a good friend. Heartbroken Kural shift to a different city and moves on in her life.