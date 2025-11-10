Dude OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Romantic Comedy

Dude OTT release update: Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju starrer Tamil romantic comedy is set to hit the digital space soon.

  • Dude will be available to stream on OTT this week

  • Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju starrer released in theatres on October 17, 2025

  • It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages

Dude OTT release date update: Tamil drama Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, is all set to have its digital debut this week. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics upon its theatrical release on October 17, 2025. Now, after one month, the romantic comedy drama will premiere on OTT. Here's when and where to watch Dude online.

When and where to watch Dude on OTT

Dude will start streaming on OTT giant Netflix from Friday (November 14). It will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. The streamer shared a new poster of the film with a caption that read: "One DUDE, one thousand problems, no solutions 🫣🤭 Watch Dude on Netflix, out 14 November in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam."

Fans who missed the film in theatres can now watch it on the OTT platform.

About Dude

As per Fandango, Dude’s synopsis reads: "Aravind aka Dude (Pradeep Ranganathan) is carefree and confident, living life on his terms—until love happens. When he meets Kural (Mamitha Baiju), things take an unpredictable turn: laughter, heartache, jealousy, betrayal. As emotions run high, decisions made in moments of passion lead to consequences that threaten everything Aravind holds dear. Against a backdrop of family ties, surprise twists, and emotional reckonings, Dude asks: will Dude rise to the moment or be undone by his own choices?"

An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Dude read: "If Dude was the satire it is made out to be, I was too over-stimulated and exhausted to notice it. Even doomscrolling on Instagram is more relaxing than this. And keeping pace with Agan’s epiphanies (to marry or not to marry the cousin) was exhausting on another level as was decoding his facial expressions (of which there are three)."

Dude box office

Reportedly, Dude's lifetime collection is over Rs 104 crore worldwide.

