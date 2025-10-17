Dude Review: Thirst Trap Gone Horribly Wrong

Soon Agan realizes his mistake when a whole clan of employees in uniform (his event management company perhaps?) ask him why he rejected such a nice girl. So Agan arrives at Kural's doorstep to make amends and ask for her hand again. Meanwhile she has found a second suitor who she wants to marry and when she mentions it to Minister Daddy, he asks what caste he’s from. When she says, ‘not our caste’, he gets ready for some honour killing in the same manner that he killed his sister who wanted to marry a lowly. It’s interesting how he was totally okay with inbreeding when Kural wanted to marry Agan. So now it is agreed that Agan and Kural will have a ‘fake marriage’ to appease the Minister Daddy, and then Agan will ensure she is reunited with her love and pack her off to one of 53 countries where they have visa on arrival. Except Kural’s new suitor doesn’t have a passport.