Parasakthi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Opens To Mixed Reactions

Garima Das
Updated on:
Parasakthi X review
Parasakthi receives mixed reactions from netizens Photo: X
  • Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi hit the theatres after facing hurdles at the censor board.

  • Social media reactions are mixed, with many praising the story and performances, but criticising the writing and pace.

  • Many called the film an "emotion".

Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara, hit the theatres on Saturday (January 10) after battling roadblocks. The period political drama was given a U/A certificate hours before its release date with 25 cuts. Set in 1960s Madras, Parasakhti revolves around the anti-Hindi students' agitation.

Fans flocked to theatres to watch the first day, first show. The reviews are out on X (formerly Twitter), with many praising the film for its strong story and performances but criticising the screenplay, pace and execution. Many called it an "average" film. Overall, Parasakthi opened to mixed reviews from netizens.

Have a look at Parasakthi's Twitter review here.

Sivakarthikeyan on 25 cuts in Parasakthi - X
Sivakarthikeyan On 25 Cuts In Parasakthi: We Ensured That The Core Of The Story Remained Unaffected

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

One user called it a "complete family entertainer with a sharp political edge that demands you know your Tamil history," adding, "The BOLDEST language in the world has produced the BOLDEST film now!" Another user called it a "powerful, engaging and thought-provoking," and praised Kongara for depicting the "struggle & pain of student community against the imposition of Hindi" during the 60s so well.

Parasakthi X review

Parasakthi received approval from the CBFC only after implementing 25 cuts suggested by the board. Reacting to the cuts, Sivakarthikeyan told India Today that they didn't have time to figure out why the board suggested those changes, which they received at the last minute. They didn't have time to discuss the cuts with the board, as they wanted to release the film on the scheduled date.

The makers ensured that the "core of the story remained unaffected while implementing the cuts."

CBFC grants U/A certificate to Parasakhti - X
Parasakthi Censor Row: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Granted U/A Certificate; Set To Release On January 10

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film also stars Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan and Atharvaa in significant roles.

Published At:
