India Vs New Zealand Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Who Said What After Men In Blue's Third Title Victory

It feels extremely special because I’ve played one final at my home venue and you know, couldn’t win that one, but this one feels really special. I was really motivated. I was really clear. I knew what I wanted to do. The wicket was a flat one, so I played all my cricket here, so I used all my experience. Today was a wonderful day where all the execution went as per plan. So, yeah, really happy, really grateful. God is really kind. So, before this tournament, I was in that zone where I felt I was trying too hard because I was bowling really well, but somewhere or the other way, I was feeling that maybe I’m trying too hard. But in this format, I let the game come to me. I was clear. I used to prepare and then read the situation and believe in myself. That is what I tried to do in this tournament. It worked really well for me. So, yeah, my individual assessment of my game has always been my strength. So, yeah, couldn’t be really happy. I couldn’t be special than this to win Man of the Match here, World Cup finals, started my cricket here. Doesn’t get better than this. That I was not aware of (on recording his career best figures today), but really happy to close off on the win. Because of the experience, because I’ve played on belters over here, I have also seen the other team, how they were bowling. I have learnt over here when you are trying to bowl too fast, it gets easier. Shot making gets easier. Sometimes the ball skips on. So, keep being smart, keep changing your pace, you know, and expecting what the batsman is trying to do. So, all of these things really help you and clarity while execution also helps. Oh, it (word about the rest of the bowling group) was really wonderful. Everybody is very clear. Whenever we’ve discussed, they always come up with their options. And whenever there’s some communication that is to be needed, we always did that. We kept calm. We were never panicking, even if sometimes in the tournament, the games got close like the last one, we never panicked. We always felt that we keep our head above the water and try to hold our nerve. Teams that do that win the tournament and we are very happy that we did it. It’s really, really special. The crowd was really brilliant. They were behind us. They supported us throughout. And yeah, really, really happy and really thankful for all the support.