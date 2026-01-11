Parasakthi opens at ₹11.5 crore in India on Day 1
Worldwide collection stands at ₹13.65 crore
Film trails Amaran and Madharaasi openings
Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Sudha Kongara, arrived in theatres amid strong buzz around its political backdrop and 1960s setting. While the film generated curiosity as the actor's milestone 25th outing and Kongara's return after Soorarai Pottru, its opening numbers did not match expectations for a festive release with limited competition.
Parasakthi box office collection Day 1
According to Sacnilk, Parasakthi earned an estimated ₹11.50 crore in net profit in India on its first day, bringing its worldwide opening to around ₹13.65 crore. Tamil Nadu theatres reported an overall occupancy of nearly 63 percent, with evening and night shows showing better traction than morning screenings.
Despite these figures, the film fell short of Sivakarthikeyan's recent openers. Amaran had collected ₹24.7 crore in India on Day 1 in 2024, while Madharaasi opened to ₹13.65 crore domestically. Parasakthi also lagged behind major Tamil releases like Vijay's The GOAT and Kamal Haasan's The Thug Life in terms of first-day impact.
The release benefited from a relatively uncluttered market following the postponement of Jana Nayagan due to certification issues. Trade observers note that the absence of a major rival could still help Parasakthi stabilise over the Pongal weekend, provided word of mouth turns favourable.
Set in 1960s Madras, the film explores the anti-Hindi agitations through the story of two brothers caught between personal duty and political unrest. Sivakarthikeyan plays a railway engine driver, while Ravi Mohan appears as a stern officer from Delhi. Atharvaa features as a student activist, with Sreeleela making her Tamil debut as a newsreader navigating the tense social climate.
The film faced last-minute hurdles after the CBFC suggested multiple cuts before granting a UA certificate, with some muted terms later sparking online debate. Parasakthi is produced by Aakash Bhaskaran under Dawn Pictures, with music by G. V. Prakash and cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran.
Whether the film can convert its topical theme into sustained box office growth will become clearer over the festive stretch.