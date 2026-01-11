Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan Film Trails Amaran, Madharaasi

Parasakthi box office collection Day 1 stands at ₹11.5 crore in India, falling short of Sivakarthikeyan’s previous openings despite a clear Pongal window.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Parasakthi opens below Amaran and Madharaasi
Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi sees a lower Day 1 opening compared to Amaran and Madharaasi Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Parasakthi opens at ₹11.5 crore in India on Day 1

  • Worldwide collection stands at ₹13.65 crore

  • Film trails Amaran and Madharaasi openings

Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Sudha Kongara, arrived in theatres amid strong buzz around its political backdrop and 1960s setting. While the film generated curiosity as the actor's milestone 25th outing and Kongara's return after Soorarai Pottru, its opening numbers did not match expectations for a festive release with limited competition.

Parasakthi box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Parasakthi earned an estimated ₹11.50 crore in net profit in India on its first day, bringing its worldwide opening to around ₹13.65 crore. Tamil Nadu theatres reported an overall occupancy of nearly 63 percent, with evening and night shows showing better traction than morning screenings.

Despite these figures, the film fell short of Sivakarthikeyan's recent openers. Amaran had collected ₹24.7 crore in India on Day 1 in 2024, while Madharaasi opened to ₹13.65 crore domestically. Parasakthi also lagged behind major Tamil releases like Vijay's The GOAT and Kamal Haasan's The Thug Life in terms of first-day impact.

Parasakthi poster - IMDB
Parasakthi Review | Design Does The Heavy Lifting, Politics Stays Oddly Polite

BY Lalita Iyer

The release benefited from a relatively uncluttered market following the postponement of Jana Nayagan due to certification issues. Trade observers note that the absence of a major rival could still help Parasakthi stabilise over the Pongal weekend, provided word of mouth turns favourable.

Related Content
Related Content

Set in 1960s Madras, the film explores the anti-Hindi agitations through the story of two brothers caught between personal duty and political unrest. Sivakarthikeyan plays a railway engine driver, while Ravi Mohan appears as a stern officer from Delhi. Atharvaa features as a student activist, with Sreeleela making her Tamil debut as a newsreader navigating the tense social climate.

Sivakarthikeyan on 25 cuts in Parasakthi - X
Sivakarthikeyan On 25 Cuts In Parasakthi: We Ensured That The Core Of The Story Remained Unaffected

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film faced last-minute hurdles after the CBFC suggested multiple cuts before granting a UA certificate, with some muted terms later sparking online debate. Parasakthi is produced by Aakash Bhaskaran under Dawn Pictures, with music by G. V. Prakash and cinematography by Ravi K. Chandran.

Whether the film can convert its topical theme into sustained box office growth will become clearer over the festive stretch.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Under Spotlight In Vadodara

  2. Rishabh Pant Ruled Out Of India Vs New Zealand ODI Series After Injury Scare - Reports

  3. India Vs New Zealand Prediction, 1st ODI: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  4. 'Daal Roti Nahi Chalti Bina Naam Liye Hue' - Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Indirectly Hits Back At Sanjay Manjrekar

  5. 'Right Where I Have To Be': Shubman Gill Reacts To T20 World Cup Snub; Seeks More Prep Time For Tests

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  2. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  3. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  4. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  5. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

Badminton News

  1. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Preview, Malaysia Open 2026 Semi-Final: Head-To-Head Record, Live Streaming

  4. Malaysia Open: Satwik-Chirag Lose To Alfian-Fikri, Bow Out In Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, Malaysia Open: India’s Top Pair Loses Tight Game 2, Exits In QFs

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  2. Sergio Gor Arrives As India-US Ties Fray On Trump's Tariff War

  3. ED Raids On I-PAC: Bengal Govt Files Caveat In SC

  4. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

  5. Day In Pics: January 09, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. Pakistan Warns India Against Indus Water Treaty Violations, Rejects 'Abeyance' Claim

  2. Tarique Rahman Appointed As Chairman Of Bangladesh Nationalist Party

  3. Protestors Are 'Enemy Of God'; Will Get Death Penalty: Iran Attorney General

  4. Indonesia Puts Temporary Ban On Grok After AI-Bot Generated Sexualised Images

  5. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For January 11–17, 2026: Career Growth And Positive Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo & Capricorn

  2. Trump Says US Must ‘Own’ Greenland To Counter Russia And China

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark, Beats Dhurandhar, Chhaava

  5. Himachal Bus Tragedy: Death Toll Rises Overloaded Bus Plunges Into 500-Foot Gorge

  6. Delhi NCR Weekend Weather Alert: Hazardous Air Quality with Dense Fog and Severe Cold

  7. Brisbane Heat Vs Sydney Thunder Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: ST Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  8. Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Live Streaming, Women’s Premier League: When, Where To Watch WPL Opener