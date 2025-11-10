The Bengal Files OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vivek Agnihotri's Controversial Movie Online

If you missed The Bengal Files in theatres, you can watch it on OTT soon
The film released in theatres on September 5, 2025
The historical political drama has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri
The Bengal Files OTT Release: Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Bengal Files is all set to make its digital debut after more than two months of its theatrical release. The historical political drama, hit the screens on September 5 and opened to mixed reviews. Those who missed the film in theatres, can watch it on OTT. Read on to know the details.
When and where to watch The Bengal Files online
The controversial film will be available to stream on Zee5 from November 21 onwards. The streamer announced the news on social media with the trailer of the film.
"The buried voices find their fire. Bengal’s boldest chapter is here to roar. #TheBengalFiles premiering on 21st November, on #ZEE5 #TheBengalFilesOnZEE5," read the caption.
About The Bengal Files
Like his previous films, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Films stirred controversy ahead of its release and was even banned in Kolkata. The film revolves around the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, showing the heart-wrenching Bengal tragedy, and bringing to light a forgotten chapter of Indian history.
It is written by Vivek Agnihotri, produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions.
The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar.
The Bengal Files box office
The Bengal Times had a lifetime worldwide box office of approximately Rs 26.36 crore.