The Bengal Files OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vivek Agnihotri's Controversial Movie Online

The Bengal Files OTT release update: Here's when and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri's film online.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Bengal Files OTT release date
The Bengal Files OTT release date announced Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • If you missed The Bengal Files in theatres, you can watch it on OTT soon

  • The film released in theatres on September 5, 2025

  • The historical political drama has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri

The Bengal Files OTT Release: Vivek Agnihotri directorial The Bengal Files is all set to make its digital debut after more than two months of its theatrical release. The historical political drama, hit the screens on September 5 and opened to mixed reviews. Those who missed the film in theatres, can watch it on OTT. Read on to know the details.

When and where to watch The Bengal Files online

The controversial film will be available to stream on Zee5 from November 21 onwards. The streamer announced the news on social media with the trailer of the film.

"The buried voices find their fire. Bengal’s boldest chapter is here to roar. #TheBengalFiles premiering on 21st November, on #ZEE5 #TheBengalFilesOnZEE5," read the caption.

Vivek Agnihotri defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga's work - IMDb
Vivek Agnihotri Defends His 'Alter Ego' Sandeep Reddy Vanga: He Has The Right To Tell Stories From His Point Of View

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About The Bengal Files

Like his previous films, Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Films stirred controversy ahead of its release and was even banned in Kolkata. The film revolves around the 1946 Great Calcutta Killings and the Noakhali riots, showing the heart-wrenching Bengal tragedy, and bringing to light a forgotten chapter of Indian history.

It is written by Vivek Agnihotri, produced by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal & I Am Buddha Productions.

Related Content
Related Content

The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and Darshan Kumar.

Vivek Agnihotri denied taking a jibe at Saif and Kareena for naming their son Taimur - Instagram
Vivek Agnihotri Reveals Reason Behind Using The Name Taimur In The Bengal Files: Nobody Should Name Their Child Taimur

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Bengal Files box office

The Bengal Times had a lifetime worldwide box office of approximately Rs 26.36 crore.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  3. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  4. Deadly Blast Kills Many Outside Islamabad District Court

  5. US Senate Approves Bill To End Record 41-Day Government Shutdown

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site