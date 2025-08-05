In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Vivek, defending Vanga, said, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga is more like my alter ego in the industry. Just like me, he speaks fearlessly. People question Sandeep Reddy Vanga for toxic masculinity, but what is really happening in the society? Isn’t it the truth? Does your society respect women?", adding, "It is just his storytelling. He is showing the world to the people from his point of view."