Vivek Agnihotri Defends His 'Alter Ego' Sandeep Reddy Vanga: He Has The Right To Tell Stories From His Point Of View

Defending Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Vivek Agnihotri said that he is showing people what is really happening in the society.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vivek Agnihotri Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Vivek Agnihotri defends Sandeep Reddy Vanga's work Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vivek called Sandeep his "alter ego"

  • The filmmaker defended Vanga's filmmaking style

  • Vivek feels that people are having issues not with Vanga's content, but with his success

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his films like Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, and Animal, have faced criticism for glorifying toxic masculinity and violence in his work. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri supports Vanga's filmmaking, calling him his "alter ego". Agnihotri thinks that Vanga is showing the truth of society through his films.

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Vivek, defending Vanga, said, "Sandeep Reddy Vanga is more like my alter ego in the industry. Just like me, he speaks fearlessly. People question Sandeep Reddy Vanga for toxic masculinity, but what is really happening in the society? Isn’t it the truth? Does your society respect women?", adding, "It is just his storytelling. He is showing the world to the people from his point of view."

Varun Grover on Anurag Kashyap praising Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a long note - Instagram
'Sandeep Reddy Vanga Engaged In Fights And Behaved Obnoxiously', Varun Grover Says Anurag Kashyap Defended The Filmmaker

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The filmmaker also recalled Shekhar Kapur facing criticism for making Bandit Queen from Phoolan Devi's point of view. He said that eventually the perspective of the film gained acceptance. He also gave reference to his film The Kashmir Files, which faced similar criticism, but he revealed that later, people reached out to him to say that they resonated with the film after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Further talking about Vanga, Vivek said, "I am not claiming that I believe in Vanga," and said that he "has the right to tell stories from his point of view."

"People who are abusing him are also using their right. But, at the end of the day, he is laughing, looking at his bank," he added.

The filmmaker also said that people don't really have problems with Vanga's content, but with his success.

Vivek Agnihotri on Deepika Padukone's JNU visit in 2020 - X
Vivek Agnihotri Says Deepika Padukone Had No Idea About JNU Politics During Her Protest Visit

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On the work front, Vivek is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, The Bengal Files: Right to Life, which is said to be set against the backdrop of the 1940s in Bengal. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, and Govind Namdev, among others. It is set to release on September 5, 2025.

While Vanga has Animal Park and Spirit in the pipeline.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance