Art & Entertainment

'Sandeep Reddy Vanga Engaged In Fights And Behaved Obnoxiously', Varun Grover Says Anurag Kashyap Defended The Filmmaker

Writer and comedian Varun Grover revealed the reason behind writing "no" in the comments section of Anurag Kashyap's long post for Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Varun Grover Anurag Kashyap Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Varun Grover on Anurag Kashyap praising Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a long note Photo: Instagram
info_icon

In 2024, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared pics with Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, with a lengthy post praising the latter. It was after the release of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. A couple of comments on the post grabbed our attention. One was of filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan who wrote “Cringe,” and another comment was of screenwriter-lyricist and stand-up comedian Varun Grover who wrote, “No.” In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Grover opened up about the reason behind his comment on Anurag's post's for Vanga.

He said in the post, Anurag was "not defending the film" but the behaviour of the filmmaker. He felt "there was nothing in the post about the film," but all about Vanga.

"I have always believed that I’m never against or in support of a person. I’m always either in favour of an idea or against it."

Anurag Kashyap slams Netlix CEO Ted Sarandos over his Sacred Games comment - Instagram, IMDb
Anurag Kashyap Slams Netflix CEO For His Sacred Games Comment; Calls Him 'Dumb'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Grover went on to talk about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's behaviour, who "has engaged in fights and behaved obnoxiously," on social media.

He recalled Vanga saying that Javed Akhtar "can’t write or doesn’t have a sense of writing, and he said it very arrogantly and rudely."

"So, I thought, if Mr. Kashyap had defended the film in any way, it would have been fine. I would’ve never said anything. I said ‘No’ because I thought: you are shielding the filmmaker, not the film," he added.

Varun Grover also revealed that half an hour after his comment, Anurag, who he says "has an open heart and mind", called him and asked to explain what happened and what the problem was. "So we talked, and he agreed, he said, ‘Yeah, you’re in the right.’ Even later, I went to meet him and we’ve talked about it many times since then," said Grover.

The screenwriter also said that "the best thing about Kashyap is that he never believed in any hierarchy, neither on his film sets, nor in his life."

What Anurag Kashyap wrote about Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sharing a few pictures with Vanga, Kashyap wrote on Instagram, "Had a great evening with @sandeepreddy.vanga. The most misunderstood, judged and reviled filmmaker at the moment. To me he is the most honest, vulnerable and a lovely person. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions, and he answered everything I asked of him about his film, that I actually saw twice. Thank you for being patient and being yourself. This is a person you can actually confront and talk to. Please talk to him about the problems you have with the film. 40 days since I first saw Animal and 22 days since I saw it the second time. The biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time, and a film whose impact, good or bad, can’t be denied. And the filmmaker who takes it all on his chin. Great evening spent with him."

Kajol, Ajay Devgn support 8-hour shift for working mothers in film industry - Instagram
Ajay Devgn, Kajol Support 8-Hour Shift For Mothers In The Film Industry, Amid Deepika Padukone-Sandeep Reddy Vanga Row

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

This post was shared after Vanga faced criticism for his film Animal.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
  2. MLC 2025: AFG Players' Participation Remains Under Cloud After Prez Donald Trump's US Travel Ban
  3. SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: Wickets Continue To Tumble On Day 2 As Pat Cummins-led Australia Gain 218 Lead
  4. Karun Nair's Comeback Story: KL Rahul Recalls His 'Lonely' County Days Ahead Of India Tour Of England 2025
  5. Nepal Vs West Indies: WI To Play Rhinos In Historic T20I Series - Check Full Schedule, Dates, Venue
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  4. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. Explainer | Gaza Convoy: The Long Road Of Resistance And Relief
  5. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
Latest Stories
  1. Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: PM Modi Takes Stock Of Crash Site, Meets Injured At Hospital
  2. UK Govt Sending Team To Assist In  Air India Crash Investigation
  3. A Listicle Of All The Major Aircraft Crashes That Happened In India  
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Formal Investigation Initiated, Charred Bodies Discovered; Ex-CM Vijay Rupani Among The Dead | Top Developments
  5. Karisma Kapoor’s Ex-Husband And Industrialist Sunjay Kapur Dies Of Heart Attack; Kareena, Saif, Malaika Arrive At Karisma's Residence
  6. Israel Launches ‘Preemptive Strikes’ Against Iran
  7. Horoscope Today, June 13, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Libra, Capricorn & More
  8. Sports LIVE Today: Finn Allen Century Lights Up MLC 2025 Opener; Thomas Frank Appointed As Spurs Boss