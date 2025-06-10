'Sandeep Reddy Vanga Engaged In Fights And Behaved Obnoxiously', Varun Grover Says Anurag Kashyap Defended The Filmmaker

What Anurag Kashyap wrote about Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sharing a few pictures with Vanga, Kashyap wrote on Instagram, "Had a great evening with @sandeepreddy.vanga. The most misunderstood, judged and reviled filmmaker at the moment. To me he is the most honest, vulnerable and a lovely person. I wanted to meet the man and I had questions, and he answered everything I asked of him about his film, that I actually saw twice. Thank you for being patient and being yourself. This is a person you can actually confront and talk to. Please talk to him about the problems you have with the film. 40 days since I first saw Animal and 22 days since I saw it the second time. The biggest game changer of Hindi cinema in the longest time, and a film whose impact, good or bad, can’t be denied. And the filmmaker who takes it all on his chin. Great evening spent with him."