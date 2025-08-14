Death Anniversary | Shammi Kapoor, The Unforgettable Rockstar

His words brought back memories of Kashmir Ki Kali (1964) and its evergreen chartbuster, “Yeh chand sa roshan chehra”. In the song, he raves about Sharmila Tagore’s “sunehri zulfein” (golden tresses) and “jheel si neeli aankhen” (eyes as blue as the lake)—a wild flight of imagination, given the dimpled beauty’s flashing dark eyes and raven locks—as they float down the Dal Lake. Ashim, the son of the film’s producer-director Shakti Samanta—who was ten years old then and able to attend the shoot in Srinagar since it was his summer vacation—remembers that for the first three weeks, his father couldn’t take a single shot because it was raining non-stop. The unit of 150, which included 20 girls from Mumbai and around 25 to 30 Bhangra dancers from Punjab, was flown down specially for the song. They could only rehearse in the hotel with the film’s leading lady, who—despite being a Satyajit Ray protégé—was nervous about her first mainstream Bollywood film. Her hero however never turned up for these practice sessions and his filmmaker friend didn’t insist.