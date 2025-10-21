National

Day In Pics: October 21, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 21, 2025

Photo Webdesk
Police Commemoration Day
Police Commemoration Day | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Police personnel during Police Commemoration Day observance, at National Police Memorial, in New Delhi

Worker cleans firecracker waste after Diwali in Prayagraj
Worker cleans firecracker waste after Diwali in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI
A municipal worker sweeps a street littered with firecracker waste after Diwali celebrations, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee prepares food for Goddess Kali prayers
WB CM Mamata Banerjee prepares food for Goddess Kali prayers | Photo: Handout via PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prepares food for Goddess Kali prayers at her residence, in Kolkata, West Bengal. Other relatives were also seen.

Smog in Delhi-NCR
Smog in Delhi-NCR | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
A metro train and commuters make their way amid low visibility as air quality deteriorates across Delhi-NCR, in New Delhi.

Tripura CM at Central Kali Puja in Agartalal
Tripura CM at Central Kali Puja in Agartalal | Photo: PTI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha takes part in Central Kali Puja celebrations at Police Line, in Agartala, Tripura.

Dy Air Staff Chief AK Bharti at Siachen Glacier
Dy Air Staff Chief AK Bharti at Siachen Glacier | Photo: Handout via PTI
Deputy Air Staff Chief Awadhesh Kumar Bharti with Air Force personnel during his visit to celebrate Diwali with them, at Siachen Glacier.

Chemical factory fire in North 24 Parganas
Chemical factory fire in North 24 Parganas | Photo: PTI
Flames and smoke billow as a fire breaks out in a chemical factory, in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee at Goddess Kali prayers
WB CM Mamata Banerjee at Goddess Kali prayers | Photo: Handout via PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during Goddess Kali prayers at her Kalighat residence, in Kolkata, West Bengal. MP Abhishek Banerjee and other relatives were also seen.

Police Commemoration Day in New Delhi
Police Commemoration Day in New Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during Police Commemoration Day observance, at National Police Memorial, in New Delhi.

