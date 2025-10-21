Day In Pics: October 21, 2025

Police personnel during Police Commemoration Day observance, at National Police Memorial, in New Delhi
A municipal worker sweeps a street littered with firecracker waste after Diwali celebrations, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
A metro train and commuters make their way amid low visibility as air quality deteriorates across Delhi-NCR, in New Delhi.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha takes part in Central Kali Puja celebrations at Police Line, in Agartala, Tripura.
Deputy Air Staff Chief Awadhesh Kumar Bharti with Air Force personnel during his visit to celebrate Diwali with them, at Siachen Glacier.
Flames and smoke billow as a fire breaks out in a chemical factory, in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during Goddess Kali prayers at her Kalighat residence, in Kolkata, West Bengal. MP Abhishek Banerjee and other relatives were also seen.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during Police Commemoration Day observance, at National Police Memorial, in New Delhi.