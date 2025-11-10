Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment Collaborates With Karthik Subbaraj For A Tamil Thriller

Guneet Monga Kapoor has teamed up with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for a Tamil thriller which went on floors today.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Guneet Monga Kapoor, Karthik Subbaraj
Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment partners with Karthik Subbaraj for a Tamil film Photo: X/Guneet Monga Kapoor
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Guneet Monga Kapoor's Sikhya Entertainment has collaborated with director Karthik Subbaraj for a new Tamil film

  • The Tamil thriller went on floors today in Madurai

  • The untitled film marks Subbaraj's 10th feature film

Guneet Monga Kapoor and Tamil filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj have come together for a Tamil thriller. The film is produced by Sikhya Entertainment, marking the first collaboration of the Oscar-winning Indian production house with the renowned filmmaker. The upcoming project, which is the Retro director's 10th feature film, officially went on floors today (November 10) in Madurai, following a traditional pooja ceremony.

Over the years, Sikhya Entertainment has produced some of the ground-breaking films, including the Oscar-winning 2022 documentary The Elephant Whisperers. The Lunchbox, Masaan, Pagglait, Kathal, and Kill, among others are some of the films backed by Sikhya.

Karthik Subbaraj is one of the highly acclaimed filmmakers of the contemporary Indian cinema. Pizza, Jigarthanda, Petta, Iraivi, Mercury, Jagame Thanthiram, Mahaan, Jigarthanda DoubleX and Retro, are some of his critically and commercially acclaimed films.

Manoj Bajpayee starred Jugnuma to release in theatres on September 12 - Instagram/Flip Films
Guneet Monga Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap To Present Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Jugnuma; Release Date Locked

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On collaborating with Subbaraj, Guneet shared, “Partnering with Karthik feels like a natural extension of that mission. Karthik’s cinema is rooted, inventive and wildly original, yet universal in emotion. He bridges mass appeal and auteur vision with such ease, and I’m excited to be on this journey with Karthik.”

Subbaraj said, “Collaborating with Guneet and Achin, who have built a legacy of meaningful and award-winning films, is truly special and I’m excited that we are going in this together. This story we’re creating is something very close to my heart, and I’m glad to have found the right producers for the same. Looking forward to this new and exciting collaboration.”

Achin Jain, producer, Sikhya Entertainment, added, “Karthik brings a rare balance of craft and instinct, he’s cult and commercial at the same time. His films are unpredictable yet deeply emotional.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with a filmmaker who understands both the pulse of the audience and the heart of storytelling. This partnership reflects Sikhya’s mission to take powerful rooted stories and express them through a truly global cinematic language,” he stated further.

Published At:
Tags

