Jio Studios Acquires Majority Stake In Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment

Jio Studios acquires 50.1 percent stake in Sikhya Entertainment.
Guneet Monga’s Oscar-winning studio strengthens global reach.
Partnership aims to scale Indian storytelling worldwide.
Indian cinema is entering a decisive new phase as Jio Studios acquires a 50.1% stake in Sikhya Entertainment, the Oscar-winning production house led by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain. The move strengthens Jio Studios’ presence in the media and entertainment sector while amplifying Sikhya’s globally respected storytelling voice.
Jio Studios and Sikhya Entertainment join forces
The acquisition was completed by Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited. At its core, the partnership brings together Sikhya Entertainment’s culturally rooted, globally recognised films with Jio Studios’ scale, distribution strength, and long-term ambition.
Over the years, Jio Studios has emerged as a dominant force in India’s evolving content economy, backing films and franchises that balance creative conviction with mass appeal. Its recent slate includes titles that have resonated both commercially and critically, reinforcing its reputation as a studio willing to invest in distinctive stories.
Sikhya Entertainment, meanwhile, has carved a rare global footprint. It remains the only Indian production house to have won both Academy Awards and multiple National Film Awards. Its Oscar wins include Period. End of Sentence. and The Elephant Whisperers, while films like Masaan, Soorarai Pottru, Kathal, and The Lunchbox have earned international acclaim.
A shared vision for Indian stories
Speaking on the collaboration, Jyoti Deshpande, President of Jio Studios, highlighted Sikhya’s ability to tell deeply Indian stories that travel across borders. Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain echoed the sentiment, describing the partnership as a way to expand global access while continuing to nurture emerging talent.
As Indian stories gain increasing international attention, this alliance signals a shift where local narratives are no longer adapted for the world, but confidently presented as they are.