Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh’s Film Secures Over Rs 130 Crore Worldwide

Summary of this article
Come March 19, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is poised to set new benchmarks at the box office.
It is expected to break records as it will be released worldwide in multiple languages.
Theatre chains have added more shows, with the first show starting as early as 2 am.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update: With just two days to go before its much-anticipated release, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is already making waves in India and overseas with its pre-ticket sales. The film has witnessed an impressive advance booking overseas, surpassing the advance booking records of some of the biggest movies. Dhurandhar: The Revenge advance bookings window for Day 1 has opened and it has done exceptionally well. Reportedly, theatre chains have added more shows, with the first show starting as early as 2 am.
Dhurandhar 2 advance booking in India – Day 1
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 has recorded Rs 40.70 crore for its paid preview shows (March 18). Advance sales have crossed 29.35 crore by selling 6.70+ lakh tickets across 15,000+ shows (with block seats).
The total overseas pre-sales collection is around Rs 65 crore for the weekend. The combined total for the opening weekend currently stands at 135+ crore (with block seats).
The Hindi version contributed the most to collections, selling 4.19 lakh tickets for Rs 19.27 crore. The dubbed Telugu version sold 30,930 tickets for Rs 40.56 lakh. It will give tough competition to Harish Shankar’s Telugu action thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan.
Tamil version sold 13,386 tickets and raked in Rs 18.97 lakh, followed by the Malayalam version, which sold 453 tickets for Rs 76,565. The Kannada version earned Rs 9,550 by selling only 41 tickets.
Dhurandhar 2 is releasing on March 19 on the occasion of Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. So, the spy thriller will benefit from the holiday and extended weekend.
The length of Dhurandhar 2, at 3 hours and 55 minutes, is also instrumental in this shift.
Dhurandhar 2 has brought a major change in the timing of Mumbai’s iconic single-screen theatre. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which had been playing at the theatre at the fixed slot of 11:30 am, has now been moved to 10 am to accommodate more shows for Aditya Dhar's film.