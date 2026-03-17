Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh’s Film Secures Over Rs 130 Crore Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 advance booking update: With just two days to go before its much-anticipated release, the Ranveer Singh-starrer is already making waves in India and overseas with its pre-ticket sales. The film has witnessed an impressive advance booking overseas, surpassing the advance booking records of some of the biggest movies. Dhurandhar: The Revenge advance bookings window for Day 1 has opened and it has done exceptionally well. Reportedly, theatre chains have added more shows, with the first show starting as early as 2 am.