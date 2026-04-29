Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Set For Japan Release After Strong India Run

Summary of this article
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Japan release expands film into key international market.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge nears Rs 1,788 crore global benchmark after 41 days.
Overseas rollout in July expected to boost franchise’s worldwide box office earnings.
After a strong run in India, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is now headed for a Japan release. The spy thriller is now preparing to enter a key overseas market, signalling a broader push to expand its global footprint.
Following its domestic success, the makers have confirmed the international rollout with a localised trailer and poster. The move reflects a growing strategy among Indian films to tap into newer audiences, especially in regions where large-scale action dramas are gaining traction.
Dhurandhar's Japan release opens new international market
The announcement was shared by the makers, where it was stated that the film would soon arrive in Japanese theatres. The expansion into Japan is expected to create a fresh revenue stream while introducing the franchise to a wider audience.
Japanese viewers have shown increasing interest in Indian spectacles in recent years, and Dhurandhar is positioned to benefit from that trend. With its gritty tone and stylised action, the film is likely to resonate with audiences familiar with high-intensity global cinema.
Dhurandhar 2 box office run keeps franchise in spotlight
Even as the first film prepares for its overseas debut, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to perform steadily in India. The sequel has maintained momentum well into its sixth week, edging closer to a major global benchmark.
After 41 days, the film’s worldwide gross stands at Rs 1,780.82 crore, placing it within touching distance of overtaking Baahubali 2’s record. Its domestic numbers remain strong, with consistent weekday collections supporting its long run.
When will Dhurandhar release in Japan?
While the makers avoided highlighting the date early on, it has now been confirmed that the film will arrive in Japanese theatres in July. The rollout is expected to play a key role in boosting its overall global earnings.
With a strong cast led by Ranveer Singh and direction by Aditya Dhar, the franchise continues to build momentum both at home and abroad.