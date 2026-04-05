Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh-Led Spy Actioner Crosses Rs 985 Crore Mark

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 is having a golden run at the box office despite the slowdown.
It is inching closer to the Rs 1000 crore mark in India.
Worldwide, Ranveer Singh-starrer has crossed the Rs 1560 crore mark.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-led spy actioner is unstoppable! The Aditya Dhar directorial has crossed the Rs 1500-crore mark at the global box office in just 16 days, emerging as the biggest hit of the year. On Day 17, the film witnessed a 19% growth from Friday (Day 16) net collection of Rs 21.55 crore. It is now inching closer to the Rs 1000 crore mark in India.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 17
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected a net of Rs 25.65 crore across 14,172 shows, taking the total India net collections to Rs 985.02 crore and gross collections to Rs 1,179.30 crore.
It recorded an overall occupancy at 29%. The Tamil version contributed Rs 50 lakhs from 364 shows at 33% occupancy, while the Telugu version added Rs 70 lakhs from 522 shows. The Malayalam and Kannada versions recorded the lowest occupancy rates.
Dhurandhar 2 is yet to beat Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,030.42 crore) and Pushpa 2: The Rise (Rs 1,234.10 crore). It has already outpaced lifetime India collections of RRR (Rs 782.20 crore), Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 646 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 859.70 crore) and several other major blockbusters, including Jawan, Pathaan, Animal and Chhaava.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection worldwide
Overseas, the film has raked in Rs 10 crore on Day 17. It grossed a total of Rs 385 crore and amassed a staggering worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,564.30 crore. While combined with the first part, the Dhurandhar franchise has now surpassed Rs 2,871.65 crore worldwide.
Apart from Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 brings back R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun with their respective roles.
The film hit the theatres on March 19, 2026 and opened to polarised reviews from critics and audiences.