Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh-Led Spy Actioner Crosses Rs 985 Crore Mark

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-led spy actioner is unstoppable! The Aditya Dhar directorial has crossed the Rs 1500-crore mark at the global box office in just 16 days, emerging as the biggest hit of the year. On Day 17, the film witnessed a 19% growth from Friday (Day 16) net collection of Rs 21.55 crore. It is now inching closer to the Rs 1000 crore mark in India.