Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection continues its strong run, with the Ranveer Singh starrer nearing Rs 1000 crore in India.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 box office nears Rs 1000 crore India net Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Dhurandhar 2 box office nears Rs 1000 crore in India net.

  • Day-wise collection shows strong and steady third week growth.

  • Ranveer Singh's spy thriller sets new benchmarks in Bollywood.

Dhurandhar 2's box office collection continues to surge, with the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller nearing the Rs 1000 crore India net milestone within just 16 days. The film has maintained a steady pace across weekdays and weekends, signalling sustained audience interest well into its third week.

According to trade estimates reported by Sacnilk and collated by ETimes, the film has collected Rs 959.37 crore in India net so far. A noticeable jump was recorded on day 16, further strengthening its overall performance.

Day-wise collections show strong consistency

The film opened with Rs 43 crore on its early release day, followed by a massive jump to Rs 102.5 crore on its first Thursday. Strong weekend growth was observed, with collections crossing Rs 110 crore on both Saturday and Sunday of the opening week.

It was reported that the first week concluded with an impressive Rs 624.47 crore. The second week saw a gradual dip during weekdays, but the film regained momentum over the weekend, indicating continued audience pull.

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By the third week, collections remained stable, with day 16 bringing in Rs 21.55 crore, marking an increase from the previous day.

Spy thriller narrative drives audience interest

Dhurandhar: The Revenge follows the journey of an undercover Indian agent operating in Lyari, Pakistan, tasked with eliminating terrorist threats. The narrative explores his infiltration into a notorious gang and his eventual rise within its ranks.

The film’s mix of espionage, action, and emotional stakes has contributed to its widespread appeal.

Industry response and growing milestones

Widespread appreciation has been received from several industry figures, with praise being directed towards both director Aditya Dhar and lead actor Ranveer Singh. It has been acknowledged that the film’s scale and execution have set new benchmarks for the genre.

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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Crosses ₹700 Crore, Holds Strong

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

With the current trajectory, it is expected that Dhurandhar 2 will soon cross the Rs 1000 crore net mark in India, adding another milestone to its already record-breaking run.

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